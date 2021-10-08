Amber Heard Celebrates Her Baby’s First Six Months | News

Almost three months ago Amber heard revolutionized social media with an ad, which couldn’t be further from his legal battle against Johnny depp. The 35-year-old actress unveiled her maternity debut, detailing that she had welcomed her first daughter on April 8 through surrogacy. Time has passed, and the star of Aquaman He is already celebrating the first six months of his baby, and what better way to do it than with a cute photograph. “The best six months of my life, the first six months of yours”He wrote on his Instagram account by sharing a photo in which he is seen sitting in an armchair and delicately holding the baby while outlining a big smile. The little girl, who did not show her face, poses standing on her famous mother and held in her hands. On July 1, Amber surprised her own and others by announcing that she had become a mother, however, she took the time to explain the circumstances of this important step in life. “I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms”Began the message with which he gave the news, which was accompanied by an endearing image in which he was seen with his newborn daughter, who was resting peacefully in his arms. “Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way,” she continued in her post, explaining the great challenge of having a daughter while single. “I hope we get to a point where not wanting a ring to have a crib becomes normal.. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life“, He added then, also revealing the original name of his baby.