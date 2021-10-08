Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’) trains with her baby proving that she is a “multitasking mom”

The actress who plays Mera in ‘Aquaman‘is well known for sharing hard workouts thathe carries out to give life to a true superheroine.

Expert in ‘Yog-Atlantis‘, stretching, and weight lifting, become a mom it hasn’t affected your training pace. On the contrary, she has also proven to be a super mom.

This time uploaded a post on his Instagram account to show off that he can handle everything, even holding your baby with one hand while lifting weights with the other. Under the title “multitasking mom” we see the actress literally exercising with her two-month-old daughter.

Fans are delighted to see little Oonagh Paige Heard and they always leave loving comments for both mother and daughter: “we love to see her”, “how beautiful”, among many more.

Between controversies

The news that she had become a mother without “wanting a ring” so and like she said, caught all fans by surprise, especially since this statement came between new controversies of her lengthy court battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

New salary

But it seems, the controversies are not affecting his professional career at all. We will see Amber Heard again as part of the DC universe in ‘Aquaman: The Lost Kindom’.









And not only that, will come back charging double. When they published the list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood in 2022, what the actress would earn in the next installment of the saga came to light: 10 million euros, just twice what he earned for the first film, which puts him on the same level as some of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors such as Chris Hemsworth and Robert Pattinson.

