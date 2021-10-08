Amanda Seyfried graces her shoulder with The Appearance of Things, but … – Spoiler Time

Things Heard & Seen (The Appearance of Things), the new production of Netflix, brings a mix of thriller and marriage drama. Amanda seyfried takes the lead in this film that tries to captivate from suspense and mystery but …

The story introduces us to a couple of Manhattan that next to the Hudson. Everything is going well but in the course of the story we realize that strange events begin to surround the family. A terrible secret comes to light and they end up discovering that their marriage hides a sinister darkness that rivals that house’s history. Directed by the duo Shari springer berman and Robert Pulcini, the film, which is an adaptation of the hit novel published by Elizabeth brundage on 2016, seeks at all times to maintain through an incessant game of strange, perverse looks and long scenes of tension; a suspense that little by little begins to mix the emotional drama of the couple with the supernatural and strange.

Credit: Netflix

In that spiral of overdramatism is where all the characters already seem sinister, alien to us and they all begin to be suspicious of something that is obviously dominating them. It is interesting how the film, when playing with these elements, becomes more dense (in the good sense of the word) and makes us uncomfortable with its credibility linked to appearances.

Credit: Netflix

Another point in its favor is the intangible and lacerating element: the house. See how that old house affects the lives of the characters is interesting. At times it makes us think that he uses them as puppets in a kind of atrocious and perverse game. This circumstance is what, added to the behavior changes of the couple, make of The Appearance of Things a film that investigates the effects of past lives in the present.

But…









Perhaps the big problem with this film is its abundance of genres. He mixes suspense with thriller and in turn wants to show us a family drama. So when you put the pieces of incomplete moments together, the film does not manage to close subplots properly and sometimes it seems to be seeing something that wants to finish quickly, put the credits and go.

Credit: Netflix

In summary

“The appearance of things” seeks to generate impact and achieves it. It is effective and the performances of Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Karen Allen are the ones that ultimately manage to qualify the narrative flaws since they are the ones who support the film and make it tense until the end. It is important to note that Amanda Seyfried is in her prime. He comes from doing a great job at Mank and here we see his commitment to a character again. Undoubtedly the best of the film is her. The film convinces, it manages to rely on a good montage and photographs. Undoubtedly a demonstration that will not be among the best but it will serve to get a good … big scare.