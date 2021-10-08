Saturday, October 9, 2021
Amanda Seyfried Doppelganger sets TikTok on fire with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-Lister

By Sonia Gupta
Tunisian-born social media star Ru has driven TikTok users crazy with his striking resemblance to famous Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried.

Rou has attracted 118.6K followers and 3.8 million likes to the platform after uploading her stunning photo of the American actress.

Watch the most-watched video of the social media star, who has garnered more than two million views, a double response to a comment comparing her to an icon from the performance by sharing her comparison photos.

TikTok users insisted that they found the real Amanda while browsing the app, with comments insisting that Rou ‘must be related’ to the actress and calling the couple ‘twins’.

The clip was in response to a comment that read: OMG, Amanda Seyfried? You look like her and you’ve seen her mimic the star’s facial expressions in blockbuster movies like Mean Girls and Dear John, as well as in photos from the red carpet.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral, garnering 392.1k views and 3,143 comments, with users calling the resemblance ‘crazy’ and adding that Hollywood A-Lister is ‘literally your twin.’




One shocked user wrote: “It’s Amanda Seyfried and you can’t fool us.” Another user commented, “My God, you are blessed, I think she is the most beautiful woman.”

They also compared Rowe to Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, Norwegian model Kristen Frosted, and Perth-born model and actress Gemma Ward.


