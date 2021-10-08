Adele talks about her new album, her diet, body and the great rebirth

“I totally understand why people felt I was taking over,” he says now. Her reading had been: “If you’re not dressed to celebrate Jamaican culture, which in many ways is so intertwined with that part of London Carnival, then it’s a bit like, ‘What are you coming for, then? ‘”. He pauses. “I didn’t read the damn context.” And karma came for her anyway. “She was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect her afro hair. And that ruined mine, obviously, “he adds with some bitterness.

With Adele, you quickly learn that humor and frankness go hand in hand. He takes a sip of the martini comically, with his mouth shaped like a cat’s butt. Oh, here it comes, I think: “The timeline that the press has of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong,” he says, suddenly very serious again. “We got married when I was 30 … and then I disappeared.” How long after you got married did you finish it? “I’m not going to go into those details,” she says, “remember I’m embarrassed. This is very embarrassing.” It’s such a rare, non-confessional moment that I fight the urge to hug her. “It wasn’t very long.”









Although the world had thought she was already married for most of the two years, it wasn’t until 2018 that she and Simon made it official. “I always called him my husband, because we had a son together,” she says. And she loves to play with the press. “They dont know anything!” she laughs happily. “They don’t know my son’s name, my son’s birthday. I have the advantage in everything. Love it.

“So,” he continues, “when I was 30, my whole life fell apart and I didn’t get any warning.” She darkly invokes the phrase “Saturn returns”, having seen the lives of some of her friends also implode with the arrival of the fourth decade. She had sworn that it would “never be her” and yet, months after her birthday, she “opened a grenade” and threw it right in the middle of her life.

She wants to put one last song on me, the seven-minute play that concludes the new album. It’s a coup de grace. A delight that turns the strings, that invokes Garland, the world of jazz, campy and swoon. A piece full of reflection for the end of the show, a piece that reflects a certain weariness of the world and with lyrics that apply to all ages. She looks at me happily as I make my way to hear it. Breakfast at Tiffany’s he was on studio television when he recorded it, and he says it’s the final song that movie should have had. But it is also the perfect closing of his most recent chapter.