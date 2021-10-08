Friday, October 8, 2021
Celebrity
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to star in new movie

By Hasan Sheikh
Jeniffer Aniston and Adam Sandler they rolled a new movie together, this is the second part of ‘Murder Mystery’. This was reported during the live broadcast of Netflix’s TUDUM.

The film will be produced by Happy Madison and will have a new director at the helm, Jeremy garelick, replacing Kyle Newacheck. The sequel will be written by Jeremy Garelick himself and James Vanderbilt, writer of the first installment.

In 2019 ‘Murder Mystery’ became Netflix’s most popular and watched movie with approximately 30 million viewers during its opening weekend on the platform.

The aforementioned film continues to enjoy great acceptance and interest by the public, which is why the realization of the film was planned. sequel that promises to repeat or exceed the success of its predecessor.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have starred in other films together

The cinematographic couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler He has starred in other very successful films such as ‘A great dad’, ‘Living with my ex’, ‘Billy Madison’, ‘A wife of lies’, ‘The water carrier’, ‘Dumplin’, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’, among several others plus.




Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
