Actor Tom Felton collapses during a golf game

The Harry Potter fan community is very concerned about the health of Tom Felton, the actor who throughout the films of the JK Rowling book saga gave life to one of the enemies of the little wizard, Draco Malfoy. The 34-year-old artist was participating in a charity golf tournament when he collapsed and fell to the ground after fainting, having to be taken to hospital.

It happened at a golf tournament held in Wisconsin, where various celebrities faced each other, and which is the prelude to the Ryder Cup, the competition that faces Europe and the United States and which this year takes place at the Whistling Straits golf course in Kohler (Wisconsin).





Tom Felton was already on the grass minutes before the game started when, suddenly, he fainted and fell to the ground. The images published by media such as PageSix or Daily Mail they show the actor, conscious but stunned and with a scared face, being transported on a stretcher, in a small vehicle, to receive medical attention.









Both the well-known faces that accompanied him, such as Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoč, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, AJ Hawk, Dan Jansen, Kelly Slater or Sasha Vujačić, as well as his fans, have been very concerned because at the moment the reason has not transpired for which he suffered this unexpected collapse.





Of course, once he was attended, he could be seen on the podium that had been set up to honor the participants. Felton missed the tournament but was able to enjoy the final part, albeit with a scare in his body.

Tom Felton rose to fame as a child with Harry Potter but we have also seen him in The Flash, from The CW, where he played Doctor Alchemy and in the series Origin, from YouTube Television. In addition, his close friendship with Emma Watson, the unforgettable Hermione in the aforementioned magic movies, has made him the protagonist of various headlines under suspicion of having an affair with her, something that has never been confirmed.