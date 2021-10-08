A remake of a classic Jack Nicholson movie is in development

One of the acclaimed Jack Nicholson’s classic movies will have a remake that will suit younger generations, as it was reported this week that remake of ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ or originally titled in English as ‘The Witches of Eastwick’.

For those of you who don’t recognize this 1987 feature film, tells the story of three women disappointed not to find the man of their dreams, so one rainy night the trio decides to summon the perfect couple. Days later a mysterious man will arrive at the home of the protagonists, however everything will become a case when they discover that he has a diabolical essence.

‘The Witches of Eastwick’ is remembered for the direction of George Miller (‘Mad Max’) and for the interpretations of its cast made up of Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Cher, Susan Sarandon, In addition to the music of the composer John Williams, the film also had some awards such as the Bafta for Best Special Effects.

Now, it was reported by Screen Daily that Warner Bros develops the remake of ‘The Witches of Eastwick’, under the direction of Ninja Thyberg (‘Pleasure’), who will also write the script, however, this adaptation will have some changes from the homonymous novel on which the first film was based, because some people point out that the book has misogynistic elements.









For the moment. there is no more information about the project, like the cast that will make it up or a possible premiere date, so we will have to be attentive to any updates that arise in the coming months.