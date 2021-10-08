5 is a lot? Ex of Angelina Jolie, Pamela Anderson and the celebrities who get married the most

These are the celebrities who have not been afraid to get married, despite the marital failures they have suffered.

Larry king

The late presenter and writer said eight times yes to seven different women, as he repeated with one of them, called Alene Akins, a famous play boy girl. In the first wedding with her, the third of his life lasted two years, then he divorced and had his fourth wife, with whom it lasted four years, and again he looked for the explay, with whom he was five more years. With his last wife Shawn southwick he lasted 25 years of marriage. His first marriage was with a schoolmate and was annulled, the other unions were dissolved by divorce. Larry became famous presenting Larry King Live. Larry matched the late Liz Taylor in nuptials.

Billy bob thornton

The 66-year-old actor and director has been married six times and although he has made him very much in love, none of their unions has reached five years. His first marriage lasted two years, also the second and third. The fourth lasted four years and the fifth, the most popular of all, with the beautiful Angelina Jolie ended at three years old. Since 2016 he has been married to Connie Angland.









Gary oldman

For this actor, who recently played Winston Churchill, his conjugal ties have not lasted long either. Of the five unions he has had the longest has been his fourth with Alexandra Edenborough, with whom he spent seven years. The others have been enough for him on average four years. His shortest romantic alliance was with Uma Thurman, with whom he shared his life from 1990 to 1992. With Gisele Schmidt, his current wife, he has been linked for four years of years.

James cameron

The director of Titanic and Terminator achieved in his fifth marriage a stability that he had not previously achieved with his wives, since he has been with Suzy Amis for 21 years. HIS first spouse was actress Linda Hamilton, with whom he lasted for two years and became at the time (1999) the most expensive divorce in history. Hamilton received $ 50 million after he cheated on Suzy.

Pamela anderson

The popular guardian of the bay looked for her ideal man in the six she has given. Their unions have not exceeded three years, the most popular of which was with Tommy Lee. She married Rick Salomon twice, both of which only lasted a year. Last year she divorced film producer Jon Peters, and earlier this year she went down the aisle for the sixth time with Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard.