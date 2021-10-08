4 Hollywood actors who actually have another name

Short, easy to remember and iconic names. That was the key found by many of the Hollywood actors so that both the spectators and the press, call them easily and without turns. With artistic pseudonyms, they can summarize part of their origin and consecrate themselves under a somewhat more commercial name. That’s why here we present you four celebrities who have changed their last name.

+ 4 Hollywood Actors Who Changed Their Names

4. Ben Kingsley

In recent weeks, his name has positioned itself among the trends. And is that Sir Ben Kingsley returned to Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a stake in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings. After his controversial participation in iron Man 3, where he was introduced as the Mandarin and later as a simple actor named Trevor slattery, Kevin Feige’s study has attempted to reverse the error. However, this is not his real name, as the UK-born actor is actually called Krishna Pandit Bhanj.









3. Winona Ryder

The American actress is recognized for several generations: she had her debut in Luke, on 1986 and rose to fame with Beetlejuice on 1988. And although she is now about to turn 50, the truth is that many kids have her on their radar. Is that Winona became one of the figures of Netflix after starring Stranger things that very soon will have its fourth season on the platform. Although she is known as Ryder, her real name is Winona Laura Horowitz.

2. Nicolas Cage

Since Pig premiered in some theaters around the world, its popularity took center stage again. Nicolas Cage stars in this American drama film featuring a truffle hunter living in the wilds of Oregon who is forced to return to Portland when his beloved sow is kidnapped. One of the favorites of the public and the critics, but one that actually keeps many things in its privacy. For example, your real name: Nicolas Kim Coppola.

1. Natalie Portman

The race of Natalie Portman it is worthy of admiration. Since she stepped into the shoes of Nina Sayers in The Black Swan by Darren Aronosfsky, her prestige increased notably: she won the award for Best Actress in the Oscar, the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Actress, writer, director, dancer, film producer and psychologist, she was born in Israel but nationalized in the United States. His real name is closely linked to his origins and is Neta-Lee Hershlag.