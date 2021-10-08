Saturday, October 9, 2021
21 Famous Siblings You Didn’t Know Were Family Even With The Same Last Name

By Sonia Gupta
Talent is in the blood.

1.

Brothers Abigail Breslin and Spencer Breslin:

Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images


You know Spencer from hundreds of children’s movies and Abigail from Little Miss Sunshine.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Brothers Kevin Dunn and Nora Dunn:

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images


You probably locate Nora from Saturday night Live and Kevin from Veep.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

3.

Brothers Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein:

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images, Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images


You know Beanie from Booksmart and Jonah from … many things.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Four.

Sisters Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad:

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images, Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic


You sure know Debbie from Grey’s Anatomy (among others) and to Phylicia from The Cosby Show and, more recently, from the movies of Believe.

5.

Brothers Tim Daly and Tyne Daly:

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images, Walter Mcbride / Getty Images


You probably know Tim from Wings or, more recently, of Private Practice. You may recognize Tyne as a famous person whom you have seen but don’t know exactly in where.

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Brothers Jesse Eisenberg and Hallie Eisenberg:

John Lamparski / Getty Images, Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images


You most likely remember Hallie as the Pepsi girl, and you know Jesse from The Social Network.

Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

6.

Brothers Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty:

Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images, Walter Mcbride / Getty Images


They are both Hollywood legends.

7.

Sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for American Heart Association, Paul Archuleta / Getty Images


Kimberly had a role in Father of the bride and is married to Brad Paisley, while Ashley appeared in How i met your mother.

Ed Rode / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Brothers Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images


You know Tracee from Black-ish, and Evan probably from being married to Ashlee Simpson.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9.

Sisters Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga:

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images


You may recognize Vera from the movies of The Conjuring and Taissa from American horror story.

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Brothers Brandy and Ray J:

Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET, Steven Ferdman / Getty Images


You know Brandy precisely for being Brandy, and Ray J for her music and because she dated Kim Kardashian a long time ago.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

eleven.

Brothers Lily Allen and Alfie Allen:




Santiago Felipe / Getty Images, Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images


You know Lily because she is a singer, and Alfie for going out in game of Thrones.

Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Brothers Blake Lively and Eric Lively:

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images, Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images


You know Blake Lively for being Blake Lively and maybe if you saw The L WordYou will recognize Eric for being the weird guy who lived with Shane and Jenny.

Lan / Corbis via Getty Images

13.

Ilana Glazer and Eliot Glazer:

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images, Mike Pont / Getty Images


You know Ilana from Broad City and you may recognize Eliot from various small roles, but he was also a screenwriter for Younger and New Girl.

Brad Barket / Getty Images for Comedy Central

14.

Brothers Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment:

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images, Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images


You sure know Haley as the boy from The Sixth Sense and Emily for Hannah Montana.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

fifteen.

John Turturro and Nicholas Turturro:

Getty Images, Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images


You may recognize Nicholas from a variety of cop shows, most notably Bloods and Law & Order, and maybe you know John thanks to his role as Emilio in Mr. Deeds, which, by the way, is my favorite performance of him.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

16.

Sisters Michelle Pfeiffer and Dedee Pfeiffer:

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images, JB Lacroix / Getty Images


Michelle is definitely the most famous sister, but if you see Big skyYou will recognize Dedee in that series.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

17.

Brothers Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian:

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Cartier, Dave J Hogan / Getty Images


You may remember Toby as Trystane Martell in game of Thrones and Florence from Black widow and Midsommar.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Brothers Alexandra Daddario and Matthew Daddario:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images


You know Matthew from Shadowhunters and Alexandra from The White Lotus.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ Magazine

19.

Brothers Ralph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes:

Kurt Krieger / Corbis / Getty Images, Harmony Gerber / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Ralph is Voldemort, and Joseph comes out in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Claire Greenway / Getty Images

twenty.

Brothers Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson:

Mike Windle / Getty Images, George Pimentel / Getty Images


Wyatt just starred in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Kate Hudson is Kate Hudson.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

twenty-one.

Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård:

Rich Fury / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images


You probably know Alexander Skarsgård for the simple fact of being Alexander Skarsgård, and you know Bill as the clown of Item.

JB Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
