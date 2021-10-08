13 Hollywood In-laws

So … Kurt Russell is Kate Hudson’s stepfather ?!
1.
Josh Brolin’s stepmother is Barbra Streisand.
Josh’s dad, James Brolin, is married to Barbra.
2.
Dakota Johnson’s former stepfather is Antonio Banderas.
He was her stepfather for twenty years, while he was married to her mother, Melanie Griffith.
3.
Zoë Kravitz’s stepfather is Jason Momoa.
Jason is married to Zoë’s mom, Lisa Bonet.
Four.
Kate Hudson’s stepfather is Kurt Russell.
Kurt is the longtime partner of Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn.
5.
Beyoncé and Bianca Lawson are stepsisters.
Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, is married to Bianca’s dad, Richard Lawson.
6.
Jessica Capshaw’s stepfather is Steven Spielberg.
Steven is married to Kate Capshaw, who is Jessica’s mother.
7.
Christian Bale’s stepmother is Gloria Steinem.
Gloria was married to Christian’s father, David Bale, before he died in 2003.
8.
Colin Hanks’ stepmother is Rita Wilson.
Rita has been married to Colin’s dad, Tom Hanks, for a loooong time.
9.
Troian Bellisario’s stepbrother is Sean Murray (aka Thackery Binx, from Hocus Pocus).
Troian’s dad, Donald Bellisario, is married to Sean’s mom, Vivienne Bellisario.
10.
Sara and Erin Foster’s stepmother is Katharine McPhee.
Katharine is married to their father, David Foster.
eleven.
Keith Morrison, the reporter for Dateline, is the stepfather of Matthew Perry.
Keith is married to Matthew’s mother, Suzanne Perry.
12.
Billie Lourd’s stepfather is Andy Cohen’s entrepreneur and best friend, Bruce Bozzi.
Bruce is married to Billie’s dad, Bryan Lourd.
13.
Brandon Thomas Lee’s Stepmother (from the remake of The Hills) is Brittany Furlan (who became famous on Vine).
Brittany is married to Brandon’s dad, Tommy Lee.
Bottom line: Everyone is family in Hollywood.
