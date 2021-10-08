‘007: No Time to Die’: The Evolution of Bond Girls

The term ‘Bond Girl’ has been used to refer to women who have participated in the 007 franchise, and are not necessarily remembered for the relevance of their character, but for being the agent’s “companion”.

What characterizes James Bond? His unmistakable English style, a good suit, a good car, and of course, a beautiful woman by his side, either to help him or as a love interest. The latter has been given the name of Bond Girl, which, for many years was considered a privilege and every actress who managed to be part of the life of a 007 was classified as a lucky one. However, times change, as do the ways in which female representations are perceived, and in a saga as important as the one headed by Daniel Craig for the last time, there could be no exceptions in terms of agenda changes and inclusions. So in this latest installment, 007: No time to die, it has been stipulated that the female protagonists are not just another accessory, and that neither Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux Neither the new agent played by Lashana Lynch is on screen to be just James Bond’s love interest. Let’s take a tour of the Bond girls who have been part of the franchise and with this we can see the evolution and importance that female characters have had in these films.

Satanic Dr. No

Bond hit the screen with The Satanic Dr. No Where Ursula Andress she served as the first Bond girl in a spectacular white bikini. The 60s were not so ambitious with this female representation, as the character was more of an accessory than a counterpart to Bond.

The spy who loved me

By the 1970s, writers were a little more “open” to Bond girls having a better sense of being and not just looking pretty. Barbara Bach managed to be equal in intelligence and cunning, but sexualization failed to go away in The spy who loved me.



007: In the sights of the assassins

Maud adams and Grace jones they put the English agent in check in 007: In the sights of the assassins being the spitting image of what is known as a femme fatal: sensual, intelligent, but dangerous.

GoldenEye

With a new decade, a new James Bond arrived and of course a new girl, accentuating how dangerous beautiful women can be if the poor agent trusts them. Famke janssen was commissioned to represent this role in GoldenEye.







Another day to die

Halle berry she can do whatever she wants and in the early 2000s she was the Bond girl of the moment Another day to die presenting a more liberal woman, but without leaving behind that bikini that had been permeating the character since the franchise began.

Casino royale

Eva Green was the first “Bond Girl” of movies starring Daniel Craig and his character was more focused on the femme fatal in Casino Royale, although he also It is one of the spy’s best-known loves. However, its importance and significance was reflected much later with No Time to Die.

Quantum of Solace

Olga Kurylenko was the second Bond girl who didn’t quite fit the definition of a couple and was shaping up to be more of a co-star and heroine in Quantum of Solace; however, agent 007 he is the one who must save the day because after all it is his movie.

Skyfall

Bérénice Marlohe played Séverine in Skyfall. One of the Bond girls that the agent fails to save, so she remains on one more of the list, thus being the typical character without transcendence who in the end does not return for the following films.

Specter

Lea Seydoux and Monica Bellucci were the next to take on a female counterpart of the agent. The first has had more significance than the second because it managed to reach No Time to Die like the true love of Bond, Monica was just the sexy figure in the Specter film.