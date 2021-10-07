Zola, a wild trip through Florida

Zola (R21)

87 Minutes premieres Thursday (October 7) exclusively on The Projector, 4 stars

In 2015, part-time waitress and stripper Aziah King tweeted about a trip she took that went horribly, hilarious, wrong.

The internet swallowed up the obscene tale, which was told with a high-pitched comic beat and steeped in popular wisdom. That spawned an article in Rolling Stone magazine and now this movie.

Does this vibration, distributed in limit increments of 140 characters, survive the transfer to the screen? Fortunately, yes.

In the hands of director and co-writer Janicza Bravo, the film repackages King’s text flow into a heartbreakingly funny journey through twilight America and a savage kingdom of creepy pimps, internet sex entrepreneurs, sex workers and their creepy clients. .

In Detroit, Aziah (Taylour Paige), also known as Zola, befriends stripper Stefani (Riley Keough). She invites Zola to dance at a friend’s club in Tampa, Florida, a place supposedly full of generous players. Zola agrees and then begins the journey that would make her, for a brief moment, a star on social media.

Bravo, who has spent a decade specializing in award-winning film and television comedies, frames the story as artistic obscenity, or perhaps satirical sexual exploitation, depending on who you ask.

While the film has the sinister intensity of the police thriller Spring Breakers (2012), what is missing is the malicious and arrogant performances of the male characters. This is Zola’s journey.

Without the presence of Paige and Keough’s presenters, however, this movie could have been a colorful, disposable journey through the squalor of Florida.

The culprit (NC16)



In The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal plays an LAPD banished to an emergency call center after an unspecified infraction. PHOTO: NETFLIX

91 minutes, available on Netflix, 3 stars









This American thriller was adapted from a 2018 Danish play of the same title. This reviewer is a fan of the original.

Aside from being a terribly tense movie, it’s a near-perfect execution of the admonition to make the most of the minimum. Essentially a production of one person in a single room with other characters appearing only as voices, the original treats its limitations as a narrative technique that enhances the suspense.

In the Hollywood remake, Joe (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a Los Angeles cop who was kicked out of an emergency call center after an unspecified infraction. After receiving a call from Emily (Riley Keough), who appears to have been kidnapped, she becomes personally involved in the case, which unfolds over the next few hours.

The adaptation, directed by Antoine Fuqua (police drama Training Day, 2001; Western The Magnificent Seven, 2016) raises the emotional volume at some points, from “subtle Danish” to “intense Hollywood.”

Gyllenhaal’s controlled performance makes the extra volume bearable. Joe may be a caged animal, an aggressive cop angry at desk duties, but he keeps the audience with him, broaching every topic when he gets to the phone.

Prisoners of the Ghost Country (NC16)



Nicolas Cage stars in Prisoners Of The Ghostland as a freed prisoner so he can rescue a runaway sex slave. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANIZATION

103 minutes, opens Thursday (October 7), no review

The idiosyncratic Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono is behind this project, aptly described as a “strange western.”

Set in radiation-ravaged dystopian Japan in an area ruled by a warlord, Hero (Nicolas Cage) is a prisoner freed in order to rescue a runaway sex slave. He has to wander the Land of Ghosts, the mutant-populated wasteland beyond the settlement, to find it.