Zara has for the first time a model of almost 60 years

Zara has revolutionized its own history by incorporating a model of more than 50 years as the image of its new collection. The model Marie Sophie Wilson Carr, 57, is one of the faces that will appear in the ‘Timeless’ collection.

With this addition, the brand shows that the change that the fashion world is experiencing is real, and more and more beauty canons are being dismantled.

Wilson has been in this profession for 36 years, and is also a director and producer. During the 90s she worked as an actress in various television and film projects, she came to act with Johnny Depp and Charlotte Gainsbourg in Happily Ever After.

A commitment to diversity

Zara has already started the path to diversity by including Paloma Elsesser, with a size 46 among her models. Elsesser has also posed for Fendi or Lanvin, and her modeling career is growing more and more.









The brand also seeks to expand its target at an older age, and start targeting women between 40 and 50 years old as well. Kristina de Coninck, Yasmin Warsame and Malgosia Bela were the models chosen to attract women who felt more identified with these models.

The ‘old ladies’ as the “older” models are called they are beginning to gain prominence. Victoria’s Secret already had models Daniela Pestova and Helena Christensen, to show that regardless of age, women can wear their clothes.