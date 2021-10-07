Writer Paula Hawkins: “It’s very rare to get a book to be a best seller” – Tvshow – 10/06/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

With The girl on the train, Paula hawkins became a bestseller thanks to more than 27 million books sold, also boosted by the film adaptation in which it starred Emily blunt. Five years after that best seller, and to revitalize a genre called domestic noir, has just published his third novel.

In a talk from Edinburgh in which El País participated, the British born in Zimbabwe spoke of To simmer (Planet, 890 pesos; 599 in ebook).

Book cover “A slow fire”. Photo: Diffusion

He understands that the success of crime novels in recent years is due to the fact that they are stories about people with a simple life, who could be neighbors or people who cross the street.

“That the public finds fascinating. I like true crime podcasts and Netflix series like that. All that kind of thing is what interests us today, ”he said.

His new novel has those elements. It begins with the discovery of the body of a murdered young man on a houseboat on Regent’s Canal, London. That triggers suspicions about three women; Laura, a twenty-something who was going to meet with the deceased; Carla, the young man’s fifty-year-old aunt who is trying to process another family loss; and Miriam, the octogenarian and indiscreet neighbor who hides information from the police.

These three women do not know each other, but they have a connection to the victim. They are women who, for different reasons, live with resentment and wait for the right moment to repair the damage they did to them.

At the press conference, Hawkins said that something that is interesting to him is not knowing what will be important to the plot of his novels. That happened both in The girl on the train and Written in the water, his second book published in 2017.

“You have a character and a plot and you work on it, but it’s not until later that you start to think, what are the themes that run through this? These are things that come out of the novel and that later seemed important to me, ”said the writer. One of those themes that came up with A fuego slowly was: what is justice? Does anyone get what they deserve? “It’s not that I thought about sitting down and writing a book about justice, or about whether I believe there is justice. That was in my head at the time, but it was not an engine to write, “he added.

Before becoming one of the best-selling female writers, Hawkins worked for several years as a journalist for The Times newspaper. From the times when she wrote about financial issues, she recalls the clear approach to the issues and the constant exercise of editing herself. “You know how to get to the heart of the story quickly, but you also know how to listen to what people are saying. I think there are many skills that you can bring from journalism to fiction, like understanding when they try to avoid telling you something, “he said.









That is clear through the character of Miriam, who is very cautious in her statements and is trying to hide some things. “Something you do in crime novels is that people can lie to the police for different reasons. People withhold information for different reasons, even if it’s nonsense, ”he said.

In contrast, Laura has no filters. “She says things that she knows she shouldn’t have said. You need to be more cautious, but you don’t have that facility to do it. And their behavior stems from understanding who they are and what they are trying to protect. “

Hawkins novels usually start with a character, even before they have a plot. On To simmer, the first thing that emerged was the character of Laura. “I knew the case of a person who, after an accident and a brain injury, changed his character, acted with total disinhibition. Laura has a problem that makes it more difficult for her to face the world and she is judged unfairly because people don’t know why they behave like this, ”she said.

In return, Miriam came up with the news of a young woman who had been in close contact with a serial killer and who managed to save herself. “Then I start to imagine what will happen to you 10 years later if you had suffered something like this, what kind of person would you be? For the most part, that kind of trauma will change you and leave some pain inside of you. That’s why Miriam has a lot of self-loathing, for what happened to her, ”he said.

The axes of “A slow fire”

Two central questions of To simmer they are revenge and forgiveness. “They are two forms of response to trauma and they are things that all these women have in common, they have all suffered,” said Hawkins.

While Carla, who suffered a great loss, struggles to follow the path of forgiveness; Miriam is on the path of revenge. “But she doesn’t have a target, because the person she wants to catch is not available. She is trying to find something or someone to regain control of her life, “he added. “Both women take different paths and I guess that’s what interested me: is forgiveness useful for revenge? In the novel it turns out that it is not like that ”.

After success

“I am very aware that I will never sell as many books as with The girl on the train. Some people are very successful, but it is very rare for a book to be a best seller. Written in the water It sold much, but much less than The Girl on the Train, it was also a success for the millions of copies sold. I personally want to feel that my writing has improved. I want the critical reception to be better, especially in the UK, because Escrito el agua was not well received, “he said.

Being focused on improving, for her own validation, Hawkins said she doesn’t have a metric for success. “It’s hard to establish, and I personally just want to keep tackling the stories that I’m interested in. I want to create characters that the readers are interested in and I think that in this novel, people will love Laura and Irene, and they will be interested to know what happens to them. That is what I want, that the readers fall in love with the characters or want to continue knowing them ”.