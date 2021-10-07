Will Smith opens up about the “bridal harem” he wanted to have, including Halle Berry

Will Smith has revealed that he once wanted to date a “harem” of women, including Halle Berry, when his film career and his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith began to collapse.

The star of Bad boys He said he visited an “intimacy coach” in the midst of a midlife crisis.

When asked by coach Michaela Boehm what he would have if he could have something in the world, Smith said he would want a “bridal harem,” and named Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland as two women he would invite. At the urging of his coach, Smith spent a session investigating the women and planning to contact them.

Then Smith had a revelation.

“After we thought about it for a bit, I thought, ‘That would be horrible. That would be horrible, ‘”Smith told the magazine. GQ. “I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable he is?’









“What I was doing was essentially clearing my mind, letting it know that it was okay to be me and who I was,” Smith continued. “It was okay to think that Halle is okay. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas, in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins.

“That was really the process by which Michaela helped me realize that my thoughts were not sin and even acting on an impure thought did not make me a bad person.”

Smith added that during his crisis, he rented a house in Utah and sat in solitude for 14 days, before flying to Peru to participate in a series of ayahuasca rituals. He also traveled without security for the first time and opened his own TikTok account.

“I was totally open to what, I think, was a fresh display of the fruits of human experience,” he explained.

In the same interview, Smith also revealed that he and his wife Jada had opened their marriage to other sexual partners after they both realized they were “miserable.”

