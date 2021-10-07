Will Smith and Jada Pinkett take their ninth house for almost 10 million

The North American press has been able to locate up to eight properties acquired by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett throughout the US To this considerable heritage has just been added a mansion in Los Angeles for which they have paid 9.7 million euros. It is located in Hidden Hills, a residential community that towers over the city of Calabasas, northwest of Santa Monica, and in which they already have another. The couple got a discount of almost a million on the starting price.

The house consists of two floors and 230 m2 of living space and the realtor describes it as Napa Modern. It is really new, as it was completed in early 2020. It is located at the end of a low-key cul-de-sac and after a long driveway and on a hilltop that offers a good view of the San Fernando Valley. The farm covers a total area of ​​4,850 m2.

Inside, everything is contemporary: double height entry with line of sight through the entire house, open kitchen with two islands and huge pantry, soundproofed cinema room with velvet walls and game room with bar. The dining room has a refrigerated wine cabinet. All six bedrooms have their own bathrooms and the master suite, on the upper floor, additionally offers a fireplace, sitting area, two walk-in closets, and a built-in fridge and coffee bar. There is also a gym with a steam shower.

Outside you can find everything you need for outdoor entertaining: full kitchen with barbecue, infinity pool with integrated spa, chill out area in front of the fire pit, and tennis and basketball court. This is not their only Smith home in Hidden Hills: in 2003 they took over a ranch that was the home of Jaden, their eldest son. For her part, Willow, the younger of the two siblings, bought her own home in Malibu, also in Los Angeles County.

The couple’s main residence is a massive € 36.2 million estate not far from it, on the outskirts of Calabasas, with houses in Woodland Hills (California), New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and a chalet. skiing in the winter resort town of Park City, Utah.