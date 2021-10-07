Wild Wild West, Will Smith’s worst movie according to the same actor | Movies nnda nnlt | FAME

Will Smith He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. At 53, he is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world for the large number of characters he has played throughout his artistic career. He has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and two Oscars, and has won four Grammy Awards.

He became known in 1990 when he starred in the television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, which aired for more than half a decade (1990-1996) on NBC and has been broadcast permanently on various networks. In the mid-1990s, he went from television to film, starring in numerous films that achieved huge box office success.

In an interview for GQ magazine, Will Smith revealed which is the worst movie in which he has participated in his long career, considering that the Hollywood star is currently in big projects and could regret another one later. What did he say? Here the details.

WHAT IS WILL SMITH’S WORST MOVIE, ACCORDING TO THE SAME ACTOR?

Will Smith He has an extensive career in Hollywood, acting in a large number of films that catapulted him to world fame. He is considered by Forbes the most bankable star in the world and his popularity continues, as do the feature films that became blockbusters.

He has acted in eight films that have generated more than $ 100 million at the US box office, and in turn, they have reached number one in their release. His most financially successful films have been Bad Boys, Bad Boys 2, Bad Boys for Life Independence Day, Men in Black, Men in Black II, Men in Black III.









There is also Me, Robot, The Pursuit of Happiness, I Am Legend, Hancock, Wild Wild West, Public Enemy, The Scarecrow, Hitch, Seven Souls, Suicide Squad, and After Earth.

He also received critical acclaim for his performances in Ali and Six Degrees of Separation. In 2013, it acquired the rights for the United States of the Spanish television program El hormiguero, presented by Pablo Motos.

Of the 20 fiction films in which he has acted around the world, sixteen have accumulated earnings of more than $ 100 million each, and five of them made more than $ 500 million, from worldwide box office revenues. As of 2014, his films have grossed $ 600 million at the global box office.

Without a doubt, Will Smith is one of the most profitable celebrities in Hollywood due to the great success obtained by the films in which he participates. In an interview for GQ magazine, the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap in Bel Air” revealed which is the worst feature film in which he has participated throughout his career.

Despite hesitating a bit in the choice of the project, Will Smith affirmed that the worst film in which he has participated is “Wild Wild West”, where in passing he assured that it is “a thorn that has been nailed” because he does not like how it is go.

“The worst? I don’t know, ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in my mind, Seeing myself with chaperones… It’s something I don’t like, ”Smith said of the film that came out in 1999.