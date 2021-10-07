why we love to hate rich people even if it is useless

Two insultingly privileged white women have breakfast at a luxury resort in Maui, Hawaii. One of them is considering becoming a volunteer in an NGO, but the other quickly takes the idea out of her head: people of her level do not go down to the mud, by donating money they already fulfill their end of the bargain.

It is one of the most revealing scenes in ‘The White Lotus’, the series created by Mike White for HBO that She has become the critics’ new darling and a favorite for the upcoming awards season. Throughout its six episodes, already available on HBO Max, the fiction shows us the not so placid vacations of several wealthy tourists in a paradise hotel in Hawaii and the power relations they establish with the employees.

Employees of the White Lotus. (HBO Max)

The series, shot in the middle of a pandemic in the imposing Maui Four Seasons Hotel, does not explain anything to us that we did not know: for a few to enjoy a dream trip, others have to be exploited and live in a constant state of anxiety and stress. The eternal class struggle, now passed by the patina of hooligan humor so characteristic of Mike White, creator of ‘Enlightened’, also for HBO Max.

Although the comic tone dominates the narrative, the action begins with a tragedy. A man called Shane (Jake Lacy) he is in the departure lounge of an airport, talking awkwardly with a couple about the murder that occurred at the resort where he has stayed during their honeymoon. We even see some workers transporting the coffin to put it on the plane. To find out the identity of the victim, the viewer must accompany this group of obnoxious guests during their vacation.

Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy are Rachel and Shane, a newlywed couple. (HBO)

The anti-rich series, a rising trend

Hate the rich, if you are smart, it makes money. And HBO executives, although they must also be rich, know it. Gone are the times when the American payment chain showed us luxury as something aspirational, as it happened in ‘Sex and the City’. The current trend – which we also perceive in titles from the same house such as ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Undoing’ or ‘Succession’ – is to make us believe that in the lives of upper-class people there is as much misery as in ours. It is a kind of collective consolation: ordinary citizens have nothing to envy wealthy people because we, at least, have a good heart and treat waiters well.

‘The White Lotus’ presents an amalgam of unfriendly characters designed to conscientiously generate rejection. On the one hand, we find the Mossbacher family, made up of Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful CFO with star airs; Mark (Steve Zahn), a parent without authority; Quinn (Fred Hechinger), the teenage son of the couple addicted to video games; Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), the supposedly deconstructed college daughter committed to diversity, and Paula (Brittany O’Grady), a friend of Olivia’s black race and considerably lower social class – very relevant traits in the later development of her plot.

Connie Briton, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett. (HBO)

On the other hand, we also know the newly married couple that form Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), they fulfill all the clichés of posh kids, ya Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), an extravagant mature woman who goes alone to the hotel with her mother’s ashes to mourn.

The team of employees is led by Armond, the resort manager, who brings to life an impeccable Murray bartlett. Always smiling, caring and helpful, but also on the verge of emotional collapse. His progressive descent into hell, as well as his increasingly grotesque reactions to Shane’s humiliations, ends with the most memorable scenes of the series.









Olivia (Sweeney), Paula (O’Grady) and Rachel (Daddario). (HBO)

The rich cry too, but we don’t care

Aside from the excellent performances, the key to the success of the new HBO phenomenon lies in the precise way in which Mike White’s script portrays the privileges of the wealthy class. Because, although the fashion is to attack the rich, the moral of ‘The White Lotus’ is a slap of reality: they may be despicable, but they always get away with it.

In this way, the frustration that the average viewer may feel at the injustices of the world is not alleviated with fictions like this, but at least they have fun watching upper-class people making a fool of themselves. Which can not be consoled, it is because you do not want.

Jake Lacy is Shane Patton in ‘The White Lotus’. (HBO)

Like ‘Succession’, ‘The White Lotus’ wants us to assimilate the message that the rich lack ethics and empathy with the popular classes. The characters in both series are arrogant, selfish, unable to establish healthy personal relationships, and often lonely and miserable. As if this were not enough, we also witness the corresponding ration of racism, the one suffered by the natives of Hawaii when dancing to the tune of the whites who expropriated their lands, an issue that Paula (O’Grady) began to become aware of during the trip.

The question posed by this type of product is complex. Do they wish to portray the failure of an economic model based on the exploitation of the worker or do they simply appropriate a general feeling to continue making cash?

The architecture of inequality

One of the plots that best portrays the mechanisms of power is the one starring Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the woman who runs the hotel’s ‘spa’ from which Tanya (Coolidge) she is captivated, even going so far as to propose to finance her own business. The dynamics of domination and submission that is established between the two is a perfect portrait of how the architecture of inequality works in today’s society. Like the other guests we meet at the hotel, Tanya focuses her attention on her whims and takes advantage of the weakness of others, while the only alternative for Belinda is to put on a good face and put up with their rudeness.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). (HBO)

Although it is undoubtedly Jace lacy the one in charge of giving life to the most repulsive character in the series, Shane patton. The young man exemplifies the prototype of the spoiled child unable to think about others and who continues to depend emotionally on his mother. At the White Lotus he arrives with his wife, Rachel, for a movie honeymoon. But he soon realizes a problem that bothers him: they have not been assigned the ‘suite’ they reserved, but another without a private pool. Then begins a fierce war against the manager of the hotel, Armond, which will make him lose his mind at totally grotesque levels.

Its toxicity has no limits, since his relationship with Rachel is one of the most awkward we’ve seen on television recently. Shane feels the need to constantly remind his wife, a moderately successful journalist, not to worry about her future because her family has enough financial capacity to support her. Her career aspirations and feelings do not matter in the least to him, as she cannot even conceive the idea that people at her level have fears and insecurities as well.

Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy. (HBO)

The followers of ‘The White Lotus’ can rest assured that its continuity is confirmed. Although it was initially raised as a miniseries, the fiction has been renewed for a second season. The plot will be set in a different hotel of the same chain, probably located in Europe, as the producers of HBO have revealed to the American magazine ‘Variety’. It will do so with new characters, although it is not ruled out that some of the original protagonists will return. In the world there are many rich people to continue to despise with all our might … even if it is of no use.