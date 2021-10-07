Why should we wear pink on October 3? Celebrate ‘Mean Girls’ Day

MEXICO.- ‘Mean Girls’, or as it is known here in Mexico “Heavy girls”, is one of the few movies that manage to score to a whole generation, and it is precisely for this reason that every October 3 the fans do not hesitate to celebrate one more anniversary.

This 2021, the american movie turns 17 since it was released, which is why the stars of the film also joined in the celebration.

You might also be interested in: Ariana Grande will be “Regina George” in her new music video

Why October 3?

While the movie premiere was a June 25, 2004 (in Mexico), the celebration takes place on October 3, Due to a scene in the film, where that date is placed as an important day for the protagonist, Lindsay Lohan.

In the film, there’s a scene where Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in class to ask what day it is.

“It’s October 3”, She answers.

Why wear pink?

The choice of Pink color, for October 3, is another reference to the movie and also a fun way to join in the celebration.

Like the date, in the film there is a scene where the leader of the group Regina George (Rachel McAdams) invite Cady (Lindsay Lohan) to sit at the table, Regina begins to ask her some questions and at the end tells her that she is invited to sit with her and her friends every day.

To this invitation, Karen smith (Amanda Seyfried) tells you that on Wednesdays they wear “pink” and must be dressed in a garment in that color.









Celebrate October 3 with altruistic work

In 2019, the original cast of the film shared a video on social media where they explain that they will celebrate on October 3 helping to the people of a village in Uganda.

Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan, in conjunction with Thirst Project, invited the fans to donate three dollars to the organization to bring clean water to people in Uganda.

The objective of the campaign was raise at least eight thousand dollars to carry out the project.

You might also be interested: Fans of “Heavy Girls” dress in pink, know why