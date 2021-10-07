Why October 3 is celebrated as Heavy Girls’ Day

Today, October 3, Like every year, millions of fans gather on social networks to celebrate and remember the best moments and scenes from Las plasticas, the emblematic characters of Heavy girls, the movie starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda seyfried and Lacey Chabert. But you really know why October 3 was the chosen date to commemorate the successful film.

Tina fey was in charge of writing the script for Heavy Girls, which is based on the book Queen bees and wannabes Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and Other Realities of Adolescence, by Rosalind Wiseman. This book was published in 2002 and is focused on the behavior patterns of adolescents and the groups they form in school, which can become abusive or even make bulliyng other teenagers.

Why is October 3 Heavy Girls Day?

Worldwide, October 3 was chosen as Heavy Girls’ Day because that was the date on which Aaron Samuels, character played by Jonathan Bennetthe asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), what a day it was.









Most remember this moment with memes or by sharing scenes and phrases that Las plasticas became legend; Others go a step further and go to their schools and even jobs, wearing a pink outfit in honor of one of the rules of the group of friends commanded by Regina george: Wednesdays wear pink.

So now you know, if you are a fan of the movie, do not forget to wear a pink blouse, pants or accessory to honor the history of these young students.

‘Heavy girls’, the story of Las plasticas

Heavy girls follows the life of Cady, a girl who lived in Africa with her parents, but one day they decide to move to the city so, upon entering high school, the young woman seeks to fit in.

In his school there is a group of girls called The Plastics who often make life miserable for other people, except for Cady, who they defend on her first day of school and invite her to be part of the group.

Cady joins Las Plásticas without imagining the high price she will have to pay for it. The screenplay for the film was written by comedian Tina Fey, who was based on the book Queen bees and wannabes by American author Rosalinda Wiseman.

The film has become an element of popular culture, and some fragments have been recreated to suit new stories or anecdotes.

