Why are the series stealing from the big stars of Hollywood? – Tvshow – 10/04/2021

In these months, we will be able to see film talents such as Michael Keaton, Jeff Bridges, Taika waititi, Nicole Kidman and Clive owen in different television projects. Nobody cajoled yet Tom cruise to do a series. But the way things are going, that would no longer be a mission impossible.

More and more movie stars are abandoning the notion that television is an inferior medium. Steve MartinFor example, he has co-created Hulu’s hilarious crime comedy, Only Murders in the Building (here available on Star +), and invited his co-star from Three friends!, Martin Short to the invention.

Kate hudson taking a break from rom-coms to join the Oscar winner Octavia spencer for the second season of Truth Be Told on Apple TV Plus. Jessica chastain and Oscar Isaac have reunited for a new adaptation of the Ingmar Bergman miniseries Secrets of a Marriage, for HBO and HBO Max.

AND Kevin Hart, whose films have grossed more than a billion dollars, develops True story for Netflix, his first drama series.

“I did one or another project for television, but not many. Although it has improved a lot in the last 10 years, “he said. Michael Keaton, who will star in Dopesick, a new Hulu miniseries. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to those days when we said, ‘I only do movies’ or ‘I only do theater’ or ‘I only do this kind of thing.’ Forget about it.

Keaton’s career depended heavily on the small screen in the late 1970s: he appeared as a guest on Maude, one of “skits” with Mary Tyler Moore, and in an unremarkable comedy with Jim Belushi. But once he achieved success as the humorous mortuary attendant in 1982’s Night Service, television took a back seat.

It’s that actors popular enough to play Batman saw acting on television as a throwback.

John wayne turned down the lead role in The law of the revolver. Jimmy Stewart He begged CBS to cancel his series on Hawkins lawyers after one season. In his next autobiography, Ron Howard recalls how Henry fonda He seemed to be bummed out when they co-starred in a short-lived drama series, The Smith Family. Lucille ball he decided to make a sitcom only after he had a failure in the movies.

However, there was a program that changed those positions.

“I think people realized the potential of television as soon as The Sopranos appeared,” said writer and actress Sharon Horgan, who will work on the new Starz series Shining Vale, which features the Oscar nominee. Greg kinnear and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino. “Every episode was a movie.”

Jeff Daniels also referenced the HBO series. “The honest answer is that Jim gandolfini He made it possible, ”Daniels said. “In the days of Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro, you didn’t stoop to doing television. But The Sopranos changed that, as did HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Amazon. Suddenly you had other places to go. And as an actor, you can do more roles ”.









Daniels had built a successful career in theater and film, often playing minor characters in the shadows of better-known names in films such as Dumb and dumb, Maximum speed and Totally wild. However, he became a celebrity actor when he switched to television, a relationship that began with HBO’s The Newsroom, the series that won him the first of two Emmy Awards in 2013.

He would later star in the miniseries The Looming Tower, Godless and American Rust. “I don’t know if I would get the roles that I get if it weren’t for places like Showtime and others, because that’s where all the writers are,” Daniels said. “I couldn’t be happier, because it has kept me in this industry and allowed me to challenge myself.”

Taika Waititi, who won an Oscar for writing Jojo rabbit and directed the next and virtually assured blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, he remains involved in television in large part because it allows him to premiere personal projects that would not be accepted for the big screen. Your most recent project, Reservation Dogs, is an initiatory comedy with natives of the United States.

“Hollywood projects are fun, but this is probably closer to my heart because it means more to me,” admitted Waititi, who also co-produces the FX series What We Do in the Shadows.

Few writers have benefited more from the migration of great stars to television than Ryan murphy. His various anthology series have provided Jessica Lange, John Travolta and Susan Sarandon some of the most notorious roles of their long careers.

For Impeachment: American Crime Story, which premiered earlier this month on FX in the United States, recruited Clive Owen for the role of Bill Clinton.

For Owen, committing to making a miniseries might not have been a big deal. European and Australian actors have a long tradition of switching between different media without worrying about public perception.

“I feel like television is an extension of cinema. It’s just a longer version, ”he said. Nicole Kidman, who received praise for his work on the HBO series Big Little Lies and The Undoing (both on HBO), and recently on Nine Perfect Strangers. “I did a couple of small films early in my career, but then I went straight to the miniseries which was by far the medium in which I became best known in Australia. So I have always been closely linked to television ”.

Julia Roberts (Homecoming) and Amy adams (Sharp Objects) have also emulated that strategy.

“I’m very happy that this moment is happening where actors can move from one place to another without being penalized or pigeonholed for that,” said Rosario Dawson, who co-stars Dopesick next to Keaton.