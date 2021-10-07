What to watch on TV today? Thursday, October 7, 2021 | TV

1:45 pm / Hollywood

‘Portrait of a lady’

Portrait of a Lady. USA-UK, 1996 (140 minutes). Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Nicole Kidman, John Malkovich, Barbara Hershey.

An assumed anti-commercial bet of the director of The piano, that adapts the homonymous novel by Henry James with a single aesthetic maxim: pour all its expressiveness into the staging. Portrait of a lady It even leaves the viewer breathless at the meticulousness of his narration and the meticulousness of his visual development. Jane Campion manages to squeeze her images to deposit in them the obsessions of her characters, especially those of her protagonist, a woman eager for independence.

14.00 / Movistar Golf, #Vamos and Teledeporte

Appointment with the Spanish Golf Open

The Villa de Madrid country club is the setting for the 93rd edition of the Spanish Golf Open. Among its attractions is the presence of the number one in the world ranking, Jon Rahm, who aspires to equal Severiano Ballesteros’ three victories in the tournament. Tel3edeporte will broadcast the championship on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For its part, the live broadcasts will start at Movistar Golf on Thursday and Friday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and the decisive Sunday at 1:00 p.m., while #Vamos will offer live sections Thursday and Sunday and connections the rest of the competition days.

15.00 / Movistar Action

‘Jackie Brown’

USA, 1997 (148 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Robert de Niro.

One of Tarantino’s less commercial works, in which he pays homage to the cinema of the seventies in a way. It is true that it is filmed with vigor, but its development is shown to be excessively calculated, lacking the passion that the story demands.

15.15 / COSMO

‘Carol’

United Kingdom, 2015 (118 minutes). Director: Todd Haynes. Performers: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson.

In 2002, Todd Haynes had triumphed with a wonder like Far from the sky, a movie shot in the ways of classic melodrama. More than a decade later, Haynes was once again tackling a vintage-scented tale in the same formal armor. Carol travels to New York in the fifties to get closer to the relationship that arises a young saleswoman who aspires to a fuller life and a sophisticated woman locked in an unhappy marriage. An example of radically modern cinema that was born under the style of Douglas Sirk to capture his spirit in the new century.

20.45 / The 1

Belgium-France, in the UEFA Nation League

La 1 broadcasts live the second semi-final of the UEFA Nations League between Belgium and France at the Juventus stadium in Turin. The most recent UEFA team tournament is looking for its second finalist for the duel that will be decided by the tournament champion next Sunday, a match that will also be broadcast by TVE.

21.00 / # 0

A trip to the bowels of elBulli

The documentary The footsteps of elBulli travels through the personal legacy of Ferran Adrià thanks to testimonies and meetings with the elBulli restaurant team and with elBulli1846 participants, including intimate and everyday moments with his wife Isabel. A work that makes clear the chef’s gastronomic legacy and also his mark beyond the kitchen, with the statements of people from other fields influenced by his ideas in the world of design, art and creativity.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ receives Arturo Pérez-Reverte

Pablo Motos receives on the set of The anthill, for the first time, to the writer and academic Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who will present The Italian, his new novel that has been available since last September 21. Pérez-Reverte tells a love story between a bookseller and an Italian combat diver in Gibraltar during the Second World War.

22.00 / TCM

‘Imitation of life’

Imitation of Life. United States, 1959 (119 minutes). Director: Douglas Sirk. Performers: Lana Turner, John Gavin, Sandra Dee, Susan Kohner.









Douglas Sirk shot his last play at the age of 62. Since then, all fans would miss him. Perhaps these are not the best times to claim the excellence of melodrama, but whoever looks at the filmmaker’s work will find examples of pure cinema, of exalted emotions, of passions to the limit. Imitation of life is a furious anti-racist tale centered on a young woman who tries to hide her mother’s origin. At the same time, it is a story of helpless beings invaded by love, jealousy and suffering. And a superb portrait of a society sustained by double standards.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Fiddler on the Roof. USA, 1971 (180 minutes). Director: Norman Jewison. Performers: Topol, Norman Crane, Rosalind Harris, Leonard Frey.

A masterpiece by the irregular Norman Jewison who adapts Roger Stein’s theatrical libretto to achieve a gripping story based on a literally masterful staging. The vicissitudes of a Jewish family in pre-revolutionary Russia, spiced up with splendid musical numbers, shape an unforgettable narrative, both dramatic and tender.

22.05 / TNT

Fourth season of ‘FBI’

“Never Trust a Stranger” – The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA ‘s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgment, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9: 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell Photo: Michael Parmelee / CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The fourth season of FBI comes to TNT. The Dick Wolf series follows in the footsteps of elite agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York City, faced with cases of terrorism, organized crime and espionage. In this fourth appointment, Jubal Valentine continues to coordinate the operations and distribute orders and advice every time a new case alters the day-to-day of the team, led by Captain Isobel Castille.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A ‘hacker’ in front of Paco and his men

The charismatic characters of Paco’s men they have returned eleven years later, involved again in incidents and conflicts. In tonight’s episode, the CNI is attacked by a computer virus and Dolores and Paco’s team only have eight hours to recover the missing information. As all smart devices have been disabled, they will have to return to the analog age if they want to stop the attack.

23.35 / Calle 13

‘Risky lies’

True Lies. USA, 1994 (135 minutes). Director: James Cameron. Performers: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold.

For once, James Cameron doesn’t take himself too seriously, putting together a wild show that starts off with a certain grace: Schwarzenegger is a perfectly camouflaged FBI agent: even his wife thinks he’s a boring guy and is looking for himself a flirt. Then come the comedy, the adventures, the action … all a hodgepodge, but a bit fun.

0.20 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘The last horse’

Spain, 1950 (74 minutes). Director: Edgar Neville. Interpreters: Fernando Fernán-Gómez, Conchita Montes.

In times of artifice and fuss, in which any newcomer boasts of being a teacher, few fans remember Edgar Neville. He filmed 29 films between 1930 and 1960 and among them there are peaks of Spanish cinema such as Life in a thread, Carnival Sunday and The crime on Bordadores Street. Too The last horse in which the teacher offered the first neorealist film of Spanish cinema, three years before the Berlanga de That happy couple. An emotional work to the unspeakable, in which a soldier takes charge of a horse that the Army intends to sell for use in a bullring. Their adventures, wrapped in an acid and bloody comedy, but also tender, live in an urban and hungry Madrid. The last horse bets on the utopia of a different cinema and on the dreams of characters suffocated by their urban surroundings and by the inhumanity of their fellow men.

0.40 / 1

‘Spaniards in the world’ discover the contrasts of Israel

Reporters from Spanish in the world They travel to Israel to enter the country on a tour that begins in the city of Modiín to later move to Jerusalem and visit emblematic places of the Old City such as the Dome of the Rock, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Western Wall, the Holy Sepulcher and the Mount of Olives. The program will also visit places such as Tel Aviv, Acre, Shivta and Haifa, and will enter the fascinating Negév desert.

