Thursday, October 7, 2021
What is “Panic” about, a youth series in the style of The Squid Game

By Hasan Sheikh
The Squid Game continues to be all the rage in our country and is the center of memes, songs and even costumes. However, Netflix is ​​not the only platform that offers us a dark plot where the protagonists must fight with their wits to survive. From Amazon Prime, they launched “Panic” in May of this year, with a style very similar to the Korean series.

Based on the writer’s books Lauren Oliver, Panic gathers a group of participants who must compete to escape from a town and save their lives. But not only that, but the prize is a large amount of money, so they will have to face their deepest fears. There are ten episodes that are part of this first and only season.




The series stars Olivia welch (Trilogy of the street of terror) and the cast is completed with Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Cameron Jones, Enrique Murciano, among others. It is also important to highlight the appearance of Ray Nicholson, the son of Jack Nicholson, the unforgettable protagonist of films like The Shining.

Panic is not the first title that Lauren Oliver managed to bring to the small screen. There are also ‘Delirium’, starring Emma roberts, and ‘If I don’t wake up’, a movie also released by Amazon Prime Video. Both had a very good impact on the part of the public of the renowned author. So if you liked the Squid Game, you will surely enjoy this plot.

Check out the trailer!

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
