What Happened to Percy Jackson’s Alexandra Daddario?

She played the role of Annabeth Case, daughter of Athena and best friend of Percy Jackson, and now she’s breaking her up with big projects.

11 years have passed since “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” hit theaters, and it’s one of our favorite fantasy movies.

This time we will tell you more about what Alexandra Daddario is doing now, who played Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena and a mortal, but also, best friend of Percy Jackson.

Daddario’s career started when I was 15 years old, and it was with a participation of more than 40 episodes in a television series, and thanks to his great talent, a few years later film projects began to arrive.

She was 22 years old when the opportunity came to join the fascinating adventure of filming Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, and the actress herself describes those moments as something very exciting, well, with this project he made his foray into the cinema.

In fact, Alexandra nowadays surprises the whole world with her work on television series and streaming original productions.

Alexandria Daddario has become a surprising young promise that has made her way in Hollywood, and soon released this 2021, an interesting proposal that takes the classic story of Romeo and Juliet, next to the Mexican Diego Boneta in Die in a Gunfight.









Don’t miss Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief by Azteca 7.