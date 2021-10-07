Thursday, October 7, 2021
Celebrity

We raffle 4 packs of the DVD and merchandising of ‘Jungle Cruise’ – Movie News

By Sonia Gupta
0
36




Lorena Vialás

Lorena Vialás

Writer and editor

An inveterate series since his adolescence. He knows that a series has hooked him when he would invite its protagonists to have a coffee.

The movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is out now on DVD and Blu-ray!


Live an unforgettable adventure, without leaving home, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on Jungle Cruise. We celebrate that the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, with the raffle of 4 fantastic merchandising packs consisting of a backpack, a notebook, a puzzle, a key ring, a bottle and stickers. Read on to find out how to participate!




Jungle cruiseDirected by Jaume Collet-Serra, inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park attraction, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-packed expedition to the Amazon rainforest. The chemistry between the protagonists results in many hilarious moments: Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic captain of the riverboat and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. The film also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, along with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are producing, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

To participate in the contest, you just have to follow the steps that we indicate under these lines and answer the question what do we do to you. Luck!

