Vin Diesel returns to the gym for Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel wants to be at the highest level for the filming of the end of Fast & furious and has back to Gym before joining the rest of the cast. The actor asks his followers for opinions on possible co-stars before the glamorous reunion of the latest films.

wants to be at the highest level for the filming of the end of and has before joining the rest of the cast. The actor asks his followers for opinions on possible co-stars before the glamorous reunion of the latest films. Everything we know about ‘Fast & Furious 10’: It already has a release date!

Vin Diesel remembers his friend Paul Walker on his birthday with this emotional message.

Vin Diesel he has not wasted a single moment. After the actor stopped by the Italian circuit of Monza in the early fall and posted a photo training with Lewis Hamilton, go back to the gym to get full. The reason is that the filming of the new installment of Fast & furious is on the road with the director (Justin Lin) of the new action movie in Europe looking for locations for the exteriors.

In his latest Instagram post, a curious video is recorded from the quadriceps machine, where he is seen –of the plane cut we talked another day– giving everything for his next goals. “Chase Your Dreams,” writes one of the latest covers for Men’s Health.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





The 10th installment of the popular movie chain from Universal should be released in theaters in April 2023. For this there will be a new multi-million dollar investment for a delivery that, in theory, should be the last.









The Californian actor wants to extend his career with speed movies and high-level cars, but without neglecting the physique for which the doors to the cinema were opened. With 54 years old this summer, He has not left a day without preparing his body, as shown in his official social networks.

In addition, in another of his latest posts on Instagram, Vin Diesel has asked his followers for their opinions on who could be a good co-star to appear alongside him in his films. Among the variety of names has not arisen The Rock, since their fans know of the problems they had in the past when they shared filming. In fact, the actor will not be in either of the last two films.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The new installment will bring together numerous protagonists who have given luster and charisma to the atmosphere of great cars. Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Jason Statham They will appear on the screens with Vin Diesel, who does not want to lose in any possible comparison.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io