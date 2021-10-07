Venezuela defeats Mexico in the U23 Baseball World Cup

Sonora.- This Saturday the final of the U23 World Baseball Championship made in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora where the Mexican ninth settled in it to try to lift the title, but in front of them was a Selection of Venezuela who fought from start to finish until he made the Mexicans go astray until they took the trophy.

The actions were carried out in the Sonora Stadium, house of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo. Both teams arrived with a 50% chance of winning the championship because of what they had done in the previous rounds, leaving aside the games where they were beaten. Venezuela hit first just in the number 1 inning after a defensive error by de Reivaj who could not catch the ball and gave the advantage to “red wine”.

When it seemed that nothing could go worse, just in the same inning a second error but now Keven Lamas left the way clear for the second race to fall, thus Venezuela went ahead with races from Carlos Rodríguez and Robert Cuadrado. They had already put a very heavy crockery on the Mexican team that although it tried to tie it, it was not given.

Mexico With the slogan of opening their scoreboard they jumped to the batting box with that intention, hits by Eric Meza were the only occasions in which the Mexican team really had a true response but without runs in between. A bucket of ice water fell to Mexico at the top of the third when Venezuela added two more runs, with Jesús Lujano and with a full-back stick from Juan Fernández.









Mexico fell in the final of the U23 baseball tournament | Photo: Capture

The rest of the game Mexico only jumped to look for the discount but the defense and the great game of Wikelman Ramírez sealed it in the 7th inning when he left the game more than won. After that there was no response and the gold medal for Venezuela was finalized while Mexico achieved silver, while hours before Colombia was left with bronze.

For the Mexican team, the losing pitcher was Saúl Castellanos. In this way, the 10-day journey of the Novenas culminated in the U-23 Baseball World Championship that now must wait until 2022 in Chinese Taipei where Mexico will look for one more title for its showcases.