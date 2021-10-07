Unicorn backed by Leonardo DiCaprio now valued at $ 1,500M

MindMaze, whose software virtual reality helps people to regain movement after strokes or traumatic brain injury, is valued at more than US $ 1,500 million after receiving funding from AlbaCore Capital Group, according to a person with information about it.

The swiss unicorn plan to use the investment of US $ 125 million to make its platform available to more people and conduct clinical trials, according to the CEO, Tej Tadi, who founded the company in 2012. The tests involve patients with the diseases of Parkinson’s and of Alzheimer’s, among other conditions.

“The future of medicine is not just taking a pill,” he said. Tadi, founding neuroscientist of MindMaze and a former computer science engineer, in an interview. Instead, “it is combined with a software intervention such as MindMaze. Is he systematic, continuous repetitive training and very specific what leads to recovery ”.

MindMaze, endorsed by Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio, designs video games that combine virtual and augmented reality to help people restore motor function after a stroke or brain trauma. The games, which can be played at home or in a hospital or clinic, involve tasks that stimulate parts of the brain.

To advance in a game, the person has to move their hands, trunk or legs in a certain way, which generates a reward. The technology uses a camera to track subtle movements of the patient in real time and amplifies them within the game. Progress can be remotely monitored by a therapist.









The rehabilitation product of MindMaze is used by patients in Europe, USA and Asia. The company is working to obtain authorization for software that doctors can prescribe for other conditions.

“If anyone has Parkinson’s or dementia, I would go to a doctor and prescribe MindMaze software as if he were prescribing a drug, “he said. Tadi. “That will be a paradigm shift in which software-driven content will be consumed to essentially reconfigure the brain. “

MindMaze plans to go public in the future, but has not yet made a decision on whether to pursue a traditional listing or a merger with a special purpose vehicle for acquisition, he said. Tadi.

RB CP