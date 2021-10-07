Tom Cruise returns to singleness, broke up with Hayley Atwell

After the American actor Tom cruise, was photographed walking through the streets of London, accompanied by the British actress Hayley Atwell, 39, and in later days they went to the women’s final of a tennis tournament, in which they openly enjoyed their love, the new couple ended.

Notably Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell They started their romance last December, while filming the movie ‘Mission impossible 7’, film starring and produced by the 59-year-old American, in which Atwell made his debut.

According to an international media, the couple decided to be friends again after they finished filming the movie, since their schedules and their activities were very different, reason why they decided that it was better to follow separately.

“It has been a very intense period of filming together. They were really good but when the film is about to end the couple has decided to go back to being just friends, their filming hours are very long and Tom also has other commitments so the relationship just ran its course”, it reads in the post.









It should be noted that the last official couple of Tom cruise, it was his ex-partner Katie holmes, from whom he separated in 2012 and with whom he had a daughter who is currently 14 years old. Prior to her, he was married to Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers and dated Penelope Cruz, Rebecca de Mornay, Cher, and Melissa Gilbert. For its part, Hayley Atwell He recently broke up with his partner, an English doctor weeks after starting filming for ‘Mission Impossible 7’, and before that he was the model’s partner Evan Jones.

The premiere of ‘Mission impossible 7’, in which both actors are participants, is scheduled for the end of this year, so that both actors could walk together on the red carpet of the film, either as partners or as boyfriends, if not to confirm the news of the separation.