Tom Cruise is in Barcelona to thank the exhibitors and show the start of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise has surprised everyone by appearing unexpectedly at the CineEurope which was held in Barcelona from October 4 to 7. The actor, who did not hesitate to travel to be part of the largest and most veteran convention dedicated to European inhibitors, took the opportunity to promote his next two films: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission Impossible 7’. Deadline reports on this in a report in which he quotes the actor’s statements, which explained the reasons for his presence: “I wanted to thank you all personally”.

Cruise placed particular emphasis on the love he feels for the industry and the public: “I love making movies, it is my passion. Every day we do the best we can. We are here for you and we will never stop”. He further added: “We have had a great relationship during my 40-year career. When I make films, I always think of you.”. All this referring to cinema operators in Europe, a way of reiterating, again, as it has done on numerous occasions since the pandemic began, that he will always be on the side of the cinemas.









As for the premieres that he has come to present, he said that he had been trying for decades to return to being Maverick, the reckless pilot of the US Navy, and that the time had finally come. What’s more, the first thirteen minutes of the film were screened, footage that completed the two-minute preview of the film that could be seen at the CineEurope held two years ago.

As for the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible’, the actor showed the same clip that could be seen at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and explained that they have always wanted the franchise to reach the widest possible audience. Its premiere is scheduled for September next year.

36 years later

The continuation of ‘Top Gun. Idols of the Air ‘will hit theaters in May 2022, almost forty years after the premiere of the original. This time we will see a Maverick – who had an enormously promising future after graduating from the academy – stuck in his position as a captain who will not be promoted but who will not retire either.

Besides Cruise, Val Kilmer will also repeat in his role as Iceman. The cast is completed by other stars such as John Hamm (‘Mad Men’), Jennifer Connelly (‘Alita: Battle Angel’) or Miles Teller (‘Too old to die young’).