Tom Cruise in Barcelona, ​​by surprise

Barcelona has hosted from the 4th until today the 7th of October the most important convention of European film exhibitors, called CineEurope. All attendees were surprised when none other than actor Tom Cruise appeared on stage on Wednesday.

The American star did not hesitate to travel to Barcelona to promote his last two long-awaited films: Top Gun: Maverick and Mission impossible 7, which are scheduled to premiere in May and September 2022, respectively

Cruise explained, according to the Deadline that the reason for his surprise visit to the CineEurope convention was because “I wanted to thank you all personally.” And he added: “I adore making films, it is my passion. Every day we do the best we can. We are here for you and we will never stop.”









The 59-year-old actor did not hesitate to thank the good reception that his films have always had in Europe and supported the work carried out by the exhibitors, especially after the year and a half so hard that the sector has experienced due to the pandemic. “We have had a great relationship during my 40-year career. When I make movies, I always think of you.”

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Paramount

Tom Cruise explained that he had been trying for years to reprise the role of Maverick, which launched him to stardom in Top gun, in 1986. And now was the time to go back to being that reckless pilot of the US Navy. Convention attendees were able to preview the 13-minute trailer for the new film.





Read also

Isabel Clarós

As for the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, the actor showed the same clip that could already be seen at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and explained that they have always wanted the franchise, created in 1996, to reach the widest possible audience.