“To assume that if we speak of Marie Antoinette we speak of elitist culture, nor does it hold from a Marxist perspective”

Lucía Lijtmaer has been giving a series of lectures on the occasion of the exhibition “The American Dream. From Pop to Today”. Image: Rocío Durán Hermosilla.

ANDThis Monday, October 4 Lucia Lijtmaer he was finishing his lecture on the American dream after six hours of hysteria in Silicon Valley. While Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had fallen, the writer and journalist in Zaragoza wondered about the health of capitalism.

Since 2018, his show Deforme Semanal, now one of the most successful podcasts on the radio scene, has covered this and many other themes that cut across pop culture. With Isabel Calderon They tell us about Susan Sontag but also about Britney Spears, gossip that goes through the centuries and becomes part of our history. Everything from feminist sarcasm, the one that makes you feel identified by sharing part of that collective despair.

You have just made a series of talks on the exhibition “The American Dream. From Pop to Today”, in which you explain point by point what it is and what it is not, who it appeals to and who it doesn’t. Is it exportable to the Spanish State? To Europe?

Not because the American dream is very specific. It is part of a construction of a new world based on biblical texts. The people who emigrate to the United States, to the British colonies, are staunch Calvinists. They live by the sacred word and believe they are the chosen people. Europe is built in a very different way. There is no “European dream” until well into the 20th century. We should even talk about what the European dream is, if it exists. Yes, it is interesting to see the peripheries of dreams, of myths. Not because they are the same but it would be interesting to analyze it in another way.

One of the most talked about chapters of last season of Deforme Semanal Ideal Total (Radio Primavera Sound) was the one that dealt with hatred on social networks, a problem that affects you and that most women and genders complain about. dissidents who are, above all, on Twitter. What solutions do you think there may be?

The solutions are varied and from different fields. We cannot have self-regulating social networks. As long as social networks are companies that regulate themselves and, above all, are not sensitive to the violence suffered by women and exposed groups, nothing will advance. There are very interesting women like Laia Serra, who talks about the need to regulate the algorithms themselves. As we speak, today WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are down… Which gives us an idea of ​​how fragile these networks are, on which we depend in some way. They are fragile but they are not transparent as well. You certainly have to start there; then there are many things to implement but not only in social networks, but in general in our lives.

For the best you know that you are not alone and that there are many of you who go through the same thing and accompany you on that path.

This would have to be said more by Isa than I, who is the one who suffered violence in networks in a much more extreme way. I think there is a time when solidarity is not enough because it does not pay. Who are you working for? Who are you having those conversations with? What are you willing to put up with to be able to say what you have to say? What are we there for? These are questions that we have to ask ourselves. Why are we there?

Do you think it is something that men also see as a problem?

I am not a man, I find it very difficult. I would love to do an experiment, change one day, and I mean it, my profile with that of a man and post something that I have done, as if he had done it, and see what each of us receives. There was an article about a man in the United States, who was a businessman. A normal man, who in his day to day work realized that he was receiving very aggressive messages. In the mail, people treated him badly, they answered him badly, they said no to everything, to wait … It turns out that they had exchanged mail with his secretary without realizing it, they had misconfigured. The secretary, on the other hand, was delighted that everything she said was done immediately. To what extent is invisible what we live … So I do not know but I would love to change the account with someone, with someone who does well.









About the culture of cancellation, there is a lot of talk about how badly men have it, but really few have been seen in which that has affected their work. Take, for example, the case of Johnny Depp. Nor do I know if it is something to demand, especially from an antipunitivist perspective. Where do you think all this will lead?

I have the problem with the word cancellation, right now it encompasses very different things and very different degradations. Harvey Weinstein or Bill Cosby is not the same as what happened to Johnny Depp. It is something that is usually temporary and does not necessarily conform to what the person has done. That is why it is very difficult for me to give a long-term diagnosis because the word itself seems a bit super ambiguous to me. Canceling is that if I say nonsense tomorrow, maybe I have a week of hate on social media? That is considered cancellation. But Harvey Weinstein has lost 20 years for systematic rapes. I think the term is still too broad for a diagnosis on cancellation. Yes I could give you my diagnosis regarding sexual violence, or the media, but the cancellation… Right now it is so little apprehensive. It’s something but we don’t really know what it is.

One of the criticisms that you receive the most on social networks as a result of the podcast are accusations of classism associated with your recommendations. Above all, recommendations for books or movies, or even activities (going to a museum to see an exhibition). It goes a bit to say that art is not something acceptable for the working class, for the people who can listen to your podcast. How do you respond to these criticisms?

We already responded at the time from the podcast. First, it is to understand that art or culture is made for an elite, which we do not believe. I think that says more about who says it than about us. It is also something like that every time I see it more distant from us, because it has nothing to do with us. Assume that if we are talking about Susan Sontag or Marie Antoinette we are talking about elitist culture, nor from a Marxist perspective it is sustained. I see it as untenable even to seriously replicate it. Contemporary culture necessarily involves the mass media. I was thinking about the example of an opera, but even that you can listen to on your computer. At the moment in which the mass media enter, this apocalyptic idea of ​​culture, for me, is very relegated and does not make sense.

In fact, in your book ‘Offendiditos’ (Anagrama, 2019), which is already in its sixth edition and continues to not go out of style, even with a pandemic involved, you talk about these issues. Do you think it is true that what is said that there are works that could no longer be done today, or is it one more form of complaint from the gentlemen?

You can do anything culturally. Yes, it is different how we receive it as a public. And I don’t mean, for example, “Lolita”, which Nabokov said was a play about a pedophile. What must be distinguished, and that has nothing to do with puritanism, is that fiction has the right to be fiction and the first person does not necessarily represent the writer. That is a confusion but it is not new; in the 80s we also lived it. Novels do not have to be taken as political essays, but there are novels and there is art that has an ideology associated with the work. We can also analyze that. I think we are in a very rich moment of mass public conversation in which you take out a cultural work and you can put it up for debate with the public, with the people. We think more and more than ever about what we consume culturally, that’s interesting.

I think that more and more diverse works are being done. Which is not to say that there are people who do not protest. In Spain, those who are protesting are the most conservative. The person who has suffered a boycott of his film “While the war lasts” has been Amenábar by far-right groups about a year ago. Anyone who has problems when premiering a work of sexual dissidents or, to take another example, of Queercore, would have problems today but not because of “minorities woke”(You wake up) or feminists but because we live in a reactionary time and that also affects. Yes, there are complaints, but not from where it is said, but from the most reactionary responses.