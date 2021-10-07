Time is running out: This is Netflix’s documentary collection to save the planet

Kiss the Earth: Regenerative Agriculture

Kiss the earthNetflix

This 84-minute documentary, released in 2020, shows an urgent but compelling plan to slow climate decline through regenerative agriculture. Scientific experts and activist celebrities reveal the ways in which Earth’s soil can hold the key to combating climate change and preserving the planet. Among the interventions of familiar faces are Patricia Arquette, Tom Brady, Gisele Bndchen, Woody Harrelson and Ian Somerhalder.

An ocean of plastic

An ocean of plasticNetflix

A filmmaker and journalist, Craig Leeson, is dedicated to exploring and investigating the environmental impact caused by plastics in the sea, when he discovers with his own eyes the millions of tons of waste that end up in the ocean. Leeson is accompanied by professional diver Tanya Streeter, international freediving champion, who dives with a camera in more than twenty ocean locations around the world.

Zac Efron: Down to Earth

Zac Efron: Down to EarthNetflix

Actor Zac Efron visits many countries alongside health and wellness expert Darin Olien on a travel show looking for healthy and sustainable ways to live. His entertaining and didactic adventures are joined from time to time by famous people like Anna Kendrick.

In search of the coral

In search of the coralNetflix

It showcases the efforts and knowledge of a publicist, coral fan, camera design experts and renowned marine biologists as they invent the first speed camera to record coral bleaching. But it is no easy task and the team fights doggedly against malfunctions and the forces of nature to achieve their goal: to document the irrefutable and tragic transformation under the surface of the sea.









With its splendid visuals, nail-biting suspense, and overpowering emotions, In Search of Coral is a dramatic revelation that will keep the viewer on the edge of the seat. In search of the coral premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Limits of Our Planet: A Scientific Look

The limits of our planetNetflix

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, it is the work of the award-winning filmmakers of Silverback Films, responsible for the legendary series Our planet and of David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.

This film explains the scientific basis for these two influential shows. The Limits of Our Planet: A Scientific Look recounts the trajectory of the celebrated professor Johan Rockstrm and tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our era: that humanity has made the Earth transcend the limits that have kept the planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.

The 75-minute feature film invites the public to discover the planetary thresholds that we must not cross, not only to preserve the stability of the Earth, but the future of humanity. In addition, it offers the solutions that we can and must apply now if we want to protect the life support systems of the planet.

What the octopus taught me

What the octopus taught meNetflix

Craig Foster spent several years filming some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, after which he ended jaded and depressed, and their family relationships plunged into chaos. So he decided to stop his career to reconnect with his roots: the magical submerged world of the kelp forest near the coast of his hometown, Cape Town (South Africa). For almost a decade, Craig dives daily in its icy waters, without neoprene or air bottles, in one of the corners of the world with the highest density of predators.

The octopus he met and tracked was first his object of study and later his teacher, as he taught him things that no human had ever seen. What the octopus taught me, shot over eight years and 3,000 hours of filming, documents a unique friendship and interaction, and an animal intelligence never seen. This mind-blowing story of love and friendship won the Oscar for best documentary in 2021.

