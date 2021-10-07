Tiempo de Cecilia, Patricia Ascuasiati’s story about the Concert

Scene 1

Ext. – Int. Night. National theater. October 1st. Arrival at the crowded parking lot: “God, you heard me: I’ll see a full room again.” I go through the unusual entry protocol: wallet catching? “Well, the crowds have returned to TN and how is it …”

I greet the goalkeepers, the blonde Lissette (in elegant attire) and Doña Fátima: in passion red lace, very close to her athletic silhouette (in Dominican: “a real mommy”), followed by the director, with happy complicity, by the “crowd”. Until, formal like himself, the host leaves to attend to any eventual request at the last minute, from “the diva” … “The diva”, he has just told him, and without any shame!

I still do not belong to his inner circle, but I know how Carlos Espinal avoids banal titles. That is to say … that he has meant it, evidencing:

a.- The rapport with his Cecilia García, who, minutes after the curtain rises, inside that dressing room “on fire”, will be made “a force of nature” (If he will not know it!) and

b.- That he loves her madly.

I am left alone: ​​free to avoid encounters with those who do not feel like it and embrace loved ones: at the bar, Don Niní Cáffaro (his predecessor) and Juan TH (seasoned political analyst and well-versed music lover, once fearsome! Chronicler of art.

Downing the last sip of my Coke, I realize: I have greeted my two handsome gentlemen without the mask! that it must have crushed and smeared the “ruby red” cosmetic… I mean, my face is like a clown. I run to the toilets and a voice behind me: “Dona! Are you going to the bathroom? Better use the top one: for safety, this is the one reserved for the first lady ”. Now I realize that Doña Raquel will come to the concert.

Corrected the lipstick, I go for the usual Marlboro, before the show. After several intercepted attempts, I managed to access a little corner in the marquee and commented: “so much security is due to the assistance of the first lady” … “and of the President, Mrs. Patricia”, I am surprised by the escort officer of the first president, who clarifies He knows me from the salsa contests, in which I was a judge. Small the world huh?

The little bell rings. On stage!

Scene 2

Int. Night. TN, Cecilia en Todos los Tiempos concert. Before the curtain rises, the night brings me luck that, without much explanation, I want to call:

Encounter with amazons

Nany Peña. Time and “a little hook” are revealing who it is that had the secret of laughter and joy. Blessed networks!

Milagros Germán: a woman with beauty always at the service of her intelligence, resilience, managerial capacity and social concern. That is why it is where it is.

Mariasela Álvarez: Miss world forever and of our society, the spokesperson for universal progressive thought in this 21st century.

Nuria Piera. I have known this (natural) blonde since she was a little girl: she talks very hard, she doesn’t “stop” fear and never “shuffles a lawsuit” against injustice.

Hony Star. In my opinion, she is the champion among the plethora of young women in the media (she: a regular at the Carlos Piantini room, along with my dear Vicente Santos, our famous theater and film gallant.).

Scene 3

Liminate

What to say about an artist of your entire life, whom you have followed, let’s say, at a distance from a younger sister, paying attention to a trajectory that in many ways has shaped your own intellectuality and your ideas about what to do? I think they call that “example.” Therefore, kind readers and you, Mrs. Garc, know that there are some: “thank you” implicit in each of my considerations.

CECILIA AT ALL TIMES

A brief reflection on time, gives rise to the curtain that is raised on the stage illuminated in red and amber by the veteran Enmanuel Ferris and also by forty-two instrumentalists, three choristers and two teachers: Cucurullo at the baton and Gustavo Rodríguez at the piano, executing with his unmistakable gestures, when the music jumps to his face while he presses the instrument of his passion.

The air fills with metals, strings … and “all that jazz”, when from afar the old chord emerges that is taking shape in our memory and explodes in our chest: Mediterráneo opens the concert that Cecilia García has imagined for fifty-four years. She has said it herself and that is how she will let it be seen when she comes out on stage to the sound of: “perhaps because my childhood, continues to play on your beach …”, but also with the beating of shoulders in the most classic style of Moorish Spain or when walking towards your destination: the center of the track.

Something tells me that the night brings us more surprises, because the repertoire, although it abides by rules such as musical balance or dramaturgical structure, comes with an advantage: there is no manager of the “showbiz”, stuck between what the artist wants to sing and what he understands he has to sing. So the aforementioned repertoire will have come out of the internal forum, from one who, like every woman, will have chosen them (and added her own inflections) calmly: when she ironed her skirt, or a lost love cried “seeing it rain in Macondo” or on sleepless nights “lowering the fever” to the children.

“Oops!”, I say to myself: “this looks pink” …

Cecilia, accompanied by Carlos Luis, on guitar

CECILIA’S TIME

Scene 2 (Addendum)

Dear Readers:









I want to clarify the meaning of a previous comment. It seems to deny the qualifier of Diva, about whom I write. Well, I reaffirm it and explain myself: I would never bargain for this woman a title that makes her great (indeed, that’s how I usually tell her). But diva? Uh uh !: Divas sing like angels, but they fall in love with millionaires who leave them for Kennedy widows or rather, they become Kennedy lovers! The divas are stuffed little ones! With stimulants and die of overdoses, alone, in luxurious penthouses. They are lovers of politicians: they do not marry them. Neither stop and raise three boys. Diva? What this does have (I say) is such a high sense of scenic dignity, as to work; so much so that he would rather be a worker.

In addition, she is not bread dough, she and how could a woman whose professional career was born orbited by men – not tutored but at the same time – when the world was of men: the most influential on TV when the most influential was the TV? and humor… Well, she owns her own sense of humor: characteristic of intelligent people.

And to clarify this clarifying: where I said “diva”, I do not say “Diego”, but my considerations about “the divas” do not refer to Milagritos, who does not have any of those either.

Quod erat demonstrandum.

Scene 4.

If I had all the memory I want, I would tell you everything in their order of appearance, this would be very long and you would run away. That is why here I go with the moments that I can rescue from CECILIA AT ALL TIMES.

PRAISE OF THE BOHEMIA

It is true: the artist consecrates himself on great stages, with large orchestras, but how he truly becomes a singer, it is on full moon nights (usually washed down with spirit drink) sitting in front of a guy with a guitar, encouraging his talent, invoking his inspiration.

Carlos Luis would be that ideal type, if he were not one of the most experienced master guitarists on the continent, so we will have to settle for seeing him from afar, in his high chair, evoking the bohemian and accompanying Cecilia, as he knows how to accompany, not only to stars: to everyone try to sketch something that has lyrics and music … What do you say, teacher?

Cecilia, accompanied by Luis Miguel Decamps

OF THE TIME OF THE FESTIVALS

The festivals of the Dominican Song (68 and more), Latina (69 and 70), OTI, Viña, constitute peak moments of our peoples, who have come with their loudest voices in favor of “Latin Americanism?”, “Inter-Americanism? “? “Inter-Latin Americanism”? (who knows).

Aldemaro Romero (also Pocho Pérez) are emblematic names of that happy period. So when Cecilia sings “De Suddenly” she almost jumped out of her chair. Maybe half the audience did not know Aldemaro and his Onda Nueva (quality that terrifies the showbiz guy) so what ?! This selection has brought us a whole world, to all of us.

CECILIA’S TIME IN THE TN

Scene 5

HIGHLIGHTS AT NIGHT

The song “more beautiful than human eyes see” begins with the bombastic voice of our Pedro Pablo Reyes: the most handsome tenor “that human eyes see” and magnifies himself with Ana Cristina and Carolina Rivas (in super sexy black), with their beautiful and super coupled voices placed in contrast (not in vain these two are “of one” lineage).

Thus, from the pen of René Del Risco: “poeta de la ciudad”, with a masterful orchestration, sung by this quartet, Una Primavera para el Mundo, is the crucial moment of the concert.

ENTRAINABLE

When this woman justifies the presence of the handsome prince with a wonderful voice, who has come in to duo her in a “little part” and sing another solo. Chosen special guest, she says: at the request of the beloved and never well considered Checho Lora, who, in the pre-production phase and when in doubt about the choice, pointed out: “and why don’t we put, (pointing with the index)… Question”? Would you imagine that this “Question” was nothing less than our Minister of Labor, Lic. Luis Miguel De Camps García?

Go to hell …! Let them be my first tears of the night, for the duet of Cecilia and her offspring, while I imagine that mother singing lullabies to the little one at her bedside. His presence is wonderful and that little gospel reaffirms us: “son of an eagle and a lark, hunt …”

MEMORABLE

-The moment of the unforgettable artists who have left, when the graphic of a soundtrack in the background reproduces voices in sententious phrases, which we recognize as their images appear: Sonia Silvestre, Johnny Ventura, Vitico Víctor, Anthony Ríos, Luchy Vicious (the most beautiful voice in the world).

-From the exquisite needle of Leonel Lirio (my “fashion intellectual”), the four creations with which the artist has been dressed. Her elegant cuts enhanced in plumage and rhinestones attract the eye to every swing of her figure in the scene.

-Its impeccable aesthetics, in the care of the veterans of always: Mónika Mendoza and Camelia Almonte.

-At the Old Bar and Amnesia. Segment with dedication to who was, perhaps, an old “rival” (unconfirmed data).

The little piece of “Lía” …

-The medley segment of musical operettas, especially The Spider Woman’s Kiss (which seems to me more like the “kiss that sealed the pact of eternal love with Carlos Espinal”).

CECILIA’S TIME IN THE TN

CONCLUSION

“… I remember thinking: this is the beginning of happiness…

and of course, there was no more … that was not “the beginning”:

that was happiness ”. (The Hours)

His performance will be perfect, throughout: a display of talent, stage mastery, cultivated voice, impeccable aesthetics … Pure veterancy! backed by solid resources and (no less valid) the prestige that precedes it. But it is that tonight will have something that goes “beyond the obvious”: MAGIC.

I believe that this charm is a sum of things, given in whom:

-The doing so much has blurred the border between artist and person, but

-Gives him the same “scare” before going on stage, although

-Going on stage is like entering home.

-The applause humbles you.

-He learned that the “artistic triumph” is brief and also that

-Happiness, an exercise of will.

Today the public has seen all that together in Cecilia En Todos los Tiempos. Surely because before going on stage, he has looked in the mirror: “paint your lips, girl and go out and celebrate that you have the whole world, here and, now that you have it, throw yourself up all that happiness, so that it does not happen to you like Meryl Streep in the movie.

10/5/2021