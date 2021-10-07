This is ‘The Terminal List’, Chris Pratt’s new action series for Amazon Prime Video

Related news

The relationship between Amazon Prime Video and Chris pratt will go beyond The war of tomorrow, the premiere of the platform that has caused the most talk this summer. The actor has been filming for more than four months The Terminal List, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jack Carr. Antoine fuqua, Director of Training day, has been in charge of setting the tone and style of a production that should see the light in the first half of 2021. David DiGilIio, creator of the vindicable miniseries Traveler, is his showrunner.

The Terminal List will tell the story of James Reece, a soldier who survives in extremis after his entire platoon in the SEALs (the United States Navy’s ground, sea and air teams) suffers an ambush during a high-risk secret mission. Reece returns home to his family with mixed memories of the event and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, you will discover dark forces working against you that threaten not only your life, but also the lives of your loved ones.

Pratt has a premiere pending Thor: Love and Thunder, the closing of the trilogy Jurassic world and the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy, not shot yet. With the adaptation of Carr’s novel, the Star Lord of Marvel returns to the environment in which he was forged as an actor thanks to Everwood and Parks & Recreation. The actor will be accompanied by Taylor kitsch (Friday Night Lights), Constance wu (Wall Street scammers), Jeanne tripplehorn (Basic instinct), Riley keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Moxie) and the girl Arlo Mertz (Mank) complete the main cast of the series.

The last to join the project was Jai courtney. The actor of Suicide squad will have a recurring role as Steve Horn, the billionaire leader of Capstone Industries. Capstone is a global company whose reach ranges from pharmaceuticals to fashion. However, most of the company’s income is related to military interests that will link their path to that of James Reece.









The future of tomorrow





This is ‘The war of tomorrow’



In early 2021, Tomorrow’s War made headlines when Variety anticipated that Amazon Prime Video was going to pay an amount close to 200 million dollars to stay exclusively with the premiere of Tomorrow’s War, a science fiction and action film by Skydance starring Chris Pratt. In the absence of official data confirming the supposed success of the production in the streaming service, from Hollywood it is speculated that the sequel could already be in development.

The platform thus maintained its strategy of buying from the big studios some of the films that were victims of the chain delays caused by the coronavirus in the film industry. The first live action film of Chris McKay (Batman: The LEGO Movie) has followed in the footsteps of The King of Zamunda, the sequel to Borat and No regrets.

The next to live that transition will be Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the adaptation of the acclaimed London West End musical. Its premiere is scheduled for September 17.

