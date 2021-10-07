The actress Jennifer Aniston never loses its validity in the industry, Well, she has become a benchmark especially in comedies, a genre in which she has penetrated the best and that the public loves to see her.

Because, more than one is excited about his return to the screens together with Adam Sandler with whom he has also made an explosive, authentic couple that no one has been able to match.

And it is that the success of both is such that The filmmakers of Mystery on Board thought about the possibility of doing a second part that would unite them again in acting and with a story that has already set the tone in the film industry.

This is the comedy that will unite her with Adam Sandler with Jennifer Aniston again

After 10 years Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler would meet again in this production that in 2019 received a People’s Choice for Best Comedy, since both actors showed off their talent, naturalness and charisma on board a yacht in which they tried to investigate a murder that was committed while they were in the middle of the sea.

That is why, in this 2021, the idea of ​​uniting them again in this adventure that gave such good results in the cinema is resumed, but now Netflix He wants to rescue them so that they can once again star in this plot in which Sandler’s own humor and Aniston’s spontaneity will not be lacking.

For this second part, the chosen locations were Paris and the Caribbean. Here a whole display of drama, action and comedy will take place that will delight the fans of these great stars who do not stop reaping successes.

And with this return, it is expected that both feel safe and confident in rescuing the essence of comedy that bears their names and surnames, since there have been no productions similar to those in which they have starred in previous occasions.









Remember that Mystery on board was not the first time that they worked together, on the contrary, they had already dazzled in “A lying wife” And with its premiere in 2011, it broke box office records and created a perfect formula in which they continued to conquer this genre, which today is strengthened again with the second part of a production full of ingenuity.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Vs Netflix

The streaming giant has become the ideal platform to present the most ambitious projects of the classic Hollywood stars, A clear reflection of this is that the most important productions, even Oscar winners, have migrated to this entertainment catalog in which each work has become popular and has reached new generations.

Faced with this dizzying success, visionary stars who also fulfill their role in production, just as they do. Sandler, has allowed him to consolidate contracts and alliances that are around 240 million dollars, so that the projects that he has planned with him for 2022 are of the highest quality.

So with this Mystery’s return on board will present an appetizer of what is to be offered to the public for the year that is yet to come and in which we will surely see it more present in several Netflix productions.

While “Jenn” is a reference that does not lose validity and that everyone loves to see on the screen, Regardless of the role he takes on, since with Rachel on “Friends” he won the hearts of his loyal fans forever.

What’s more Her impeccable beauty, style, and charisma are unmatched, and that’s why she doesn’t go out of style. Now with this return, emotions are exalted to the highest level, as both stars are talented and admired throughout the world.

