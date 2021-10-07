Thursday, October 7, 2021
This is how Keanu Reeves's courtship with Alexandra Grant began
Celebrity

This is how Keanu Reeves’s courtship with Alexandra Grant began

By Hasan Sheikh






“I think everyone I met called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist told Vogue in March. However, when she was rebuked about the possibility of a marriage, she replied: “Love on all levels is very important to me. How is that to avoid the question? I don’t think isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationship ”.

Reeves and Grant had been seen hanging out together on different occasions, taking into account that they have been friends for over a decade and even had some experience as co-workers., in an opportunity in which the actor wrote poetic texts and the artist put the illustrations to collaborate with a couple of books from the publishing house X Artists’ Books.




Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant is 46 years old, a Los Angeles-based artist graduated from a Philadelphia University School of Art. Currently, different museums preserve works by the artist, such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Blanton Museum (Austin, Texas) and the Art Gallery of Ontario (Toronto, Canada).


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
