This is Amazon’s new beauty advent calendar

We have told you actively and passively: It is never too early to start the most magical time of the year. In fact, we have already told you that LookFantastic has its advent calendar for sale and that Sephora has already launched its own.

Now it turns out that Amazon has also surprised us with its own version of this Christmas product. ‘Spoiler alert’: get hold of it before it runs out (seriously, will disappear from the ‘web’ in a matter of hours).

If you also like to open a new beauty gift every day of the last month of the year, you have to see this Amazon calendar because it is an ingenious combination of the essential ‘bestsellers’ and the most desired novelties.

The box, dressed in black, gold and red, includes the best beauty products, such as the famous Batiste dry shampoo (it is the king of the ‘beauty’ conversations and even Emma Watson herself uses it), the mythical multipurpose cream from Nivea, capsules with hyaluronic acid from Elizabeth Arden, lots of makeup products …

And don’t miss it! The calendar also features a hair straightener and Foreo’s LUNA mini 2 cleaning device. Don’t panic, you won’t have to shell out large amounts of money to be able to sign this ‘beauty’ advent calendar. In fact, it is much more affordable than we thought: it can be yours for only 69.95 euros. Yes, we are serious.









Amazon Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 Amazon Beauty

amazon.es € 69.95

Of course, being so affordable, it will not take long to run out (you are warned). What are you waiting to add it to the cart?

