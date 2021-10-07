this actress will never return to Marvel movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no end: although Phase One began in 2008 with the first tape of Hombre de Hierro, there are still a few movies to be released. And little by little, the original cast of Avengers begins to fall behind. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson At the moment they do not plan to return to this superhero franchise. However, an unexpected drop was announced in recent days.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third feature film to be released with Scott lang as the protagonist. Its premiere is scheduled for February 2023 and again the cast will be headed by Paul rudd, who will put himself in the shoes of this man who -with the help of a suit created by the Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas)– can decrease in size to that of an ant. But before becoming one of the members of the Avengers, his life was the most normal: he lived with his daughter Cassie Lang and his ex wife Margaret.









Interpreted by Judy greer, this character functioned as Scott’s ground wire. But apparently this is in the past and the next tape of Ant-Man will have a new focus. You will no longer have your usual life in the city with some missions, but will take place in the Quantum realm With Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). In this way, Margaret’s character will disappear completely and I would never go back to Marvel movies again.

Greer herself referred in an interview with ScreenRant about her participation in the production of Kevin Feige. “They haven’t told me anything so I guess I’m not into it”He began by saying. However, he was sincere and maintained: “Actually I won’t be in Ant-ManI’m terrible at keeping secrets I always tell people, ‘Don’t tell me anything if you don’t want me to tell everyone.’ Nobody from Marvel has contacted meso i’m very available”.

In this sense, the American actress confirmed her dismissal from Marvel Studios And apparently David dastmalchian he will not return either. After your participation in The Suicide Squad What Polka dot man, the artist suggested that his filming commitments to a different project would complicate his return as Kurt to the MCU. “I don’t know where I’ll go next. I’m working on an R-rated movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter”, He concluded.