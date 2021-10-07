They reveal the identity of the murderer who inspired “Zodiac”, tape by Robert Downey Jr., three years after his death

The thriller “Zodiac“, a serial killer film based on real events and starring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake gyllenhaal, returned to the fore this Wednesday due to disturbing news. The famous American police case of the 1960s could finally have come to an end when the identity of the criminal who ravaged the San Francisco area was allegedly discovered.

In a post by Fox News, a group of investigators of more than 40 people, including former professional investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, stressed that they had already found the identity of the person.

It would be about Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018. The group noted that after years of working on new forensic evidence, they commented that a photograph of Francis’s forehead would have a scar that would match a sketch made of the Zodiac killer.









In addition, another clue that this group gave is that the only way to decipher the messages sent by the serial killer to the police at the time, was to know the full name of the alleged criminal.

Related news

“You must know Gary’s full name in order to decipher these anagrams“said Jen Bucholtz, a member of this research group.”I don’t think there’s another way anyone could have found out“, he pointed.

It should be noted that, as reflected in David Fincher’s film, the murderer would have caused the death of at least six people between 1968 and 1969. After committing the crimes, the criminal sent letters to the newspapers to boast of his actions, in addition to crossword puzzles that the authorities of the time never managed to solve.

See here the trailer for “Zodiac” by Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal