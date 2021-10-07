They react to the mistreatment of Kevin James

The case of discrimination denounced by compatriot Lidia Orrego, who would have been treated as a “stupid Paraguayan” by the American actor Kevin James, whom she provided services in his home as a babysitter, ignited the reactions that were seen in the social networks of the artist.

The American news portal Bloomberg echoed the complaint last Friday, where they address the fact denounced by Orrego, who points out that he suffered discrimination because of his origin, both by the actor and his wife and other people, in the ten months that he worked for the family. The woman even asked for the collaboration of her colleagues to carry out the lawsuit.









The different profiles on the actor’s social networks were invaded by thousands of messages from Paraguayans and Paraguayans who made them feel their discomfort about the situation. With messages in both Spanish and English and even in Guaraní, they alluded to discrimination, respect, humility and demanded an apology from the 56-year-old actor, the protagonist of several comedy films, such as Mall hero, and who also came to share the screen with actors of the stature of Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

“Enough of discrimination”, “You should apologize”, “With your attitude you leave much to be desired”, “Xenophobic”, and other messages in Guaraní can be read in the comments of the interpreter’s photographs, published on their official social networks. So far, the interpreter has not expressed any position on the matter.