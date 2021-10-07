The writer of Contracara 2 said that the original proposal of the film confused the executives of the studio

Since it was revealed that a new movie by Back face was in development fans of the 1997 production starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage have wondered what to expect from this new bet.

Thus, although there is still no synopsis and there are not even concrete details about the plot of this new film, recently Simon Barrett addressed some of those concerns by realizing that the sequel to Counter face I would bet on a degree of complexity around the changes of face that will mark his proposal.

Specifically, in an interview with the Comicbook portal, the scriptwriter of Back side 2 revealed that the initial presentation for this film confused the studio executives due to all the face changes.

“I want to say something that people haven’t mentioned yet. It took Adam (Wingard) and I two years to come up with Counterface 2 because our presentation was so confusing that (the studio) kept saying: ‘We think we like what you’re saying, but can you explain who has whose face in this scene? In the end, it was only when we were actually paid to write a 35-page treatment that I think everyone really understood what we were proposing ”, Barrett pointed out.









This new movie by Back face It will not be a remake of the original bet and will seek to position itself as a sequel although it is not yet clear if Travolta and Cage will return for this project. But Barrett says the movie is moving forward and the studio would be quite excited about its potential.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm at the studio level, which I am not used to. I think it has a bit to do with the theatrical success of my friend Adam’s recent monster movie. “ Barrett added in reference to Godzilla vs Kong. “But you never know, you never know.”

“Contracara 2 remains in an active and healthy development. We have a script, we are rewriting our script and I think we are really excited about the direction in which we are taking the rewriting. “, sentenced the screenwriter. “But we have Neil Moritz and Paramount behind us and, to this day, they keep giving us a somewhat bemused, but genuinely enthusiastic, thumbs up every step of the way.”

The sequel to Counter face does not yet have a release date.