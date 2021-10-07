‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande is the highest paid ‘coach’ of ‘reality’ | Music | Entertainment

Ariana Grande is the new ‘coach’ in season 21 of ‘The Voice’.

The American program The Voice It has reached a total of 21 seasons on the air. For this new installment of reality show musical, to coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are joined by famous singer Ariana Grande.

The 28-year-old artist is occupying the giant red chair that Nick Jonas has vacated since he did not return as a judge this season. According iHeart Radio, the singer will receive between USD 20 and 25 million just for one season, thus being the coach highest paid in the history of reality.









Other mentors have received a lower amount of money, such as Kelly Clarkson, who received 15 million when she joined the program. John Legend and Blake Shelton receive a total of 13 million per season, this according to the Naughty But Nice podcast of iHeart Radio.

Currently, the program is about to finalize its blind auditions, where each mentor must make up their team of artists, whom they will guide throughout the reality.

Ariana Grande has not been able to maintain a strictly professional relationship with the participants of her team, she has even sent gifts to their hotels: “They are incredible and very kind. I adore you. I talk to them constantly. I have broken all the rules in my contract. I send them private messages on Instagram and they tell me: ‘You’re not supposed to do something like that …’; and I have to apologize, ”Grande revealed on Kelly Clarkson’s show. (AND)