The surprising new photos of Britney Spears’ children

Britney Spears’ children are two of the main affected by the conflict of the artist and her legal guardianship, but even so their parents have tried at all times to keep them out of this controversial issue. After learning that the singer’s father has ceased to be her legal guardian, they have come to light various images of the two teenagers, Sean Preston, 16 years old and Jayden, 15, and it’s surprising how much they’ve changed since we last saw them. The CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, has published several snapshots that showed the children of the princess of pop very smiling as well as together, while both wore navy blue sweaters combined with white t-shirts and posed in a jovial attitude with the director of the company.

‘Let the girls get ready because my boys are so handsome!’

The last time Britney posted a photo with her children was seven months ago and not because they have not been frequent visits to their mother, but because young people are at an age that they do not like their mother to publish photos of them, something that she understands. “My children’s birthdays were last week”The Grammy winner – Sean was born on October 14, 2005 and Jayden on October 12, 2006 – commented last month, “and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own thing … I have to ask them for permission to publish. photos because they are extremely independent little men. ” The singer of Circus He admitted that he still can’t believe how much Sean and Jayden have grown. “It drives me crazy because they are so tall and boy are they still growing. They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days, “she revealed.” My babies in suits! It’s crazy! Let the girls get ready because my boys are so handsome! “

Both Sean and Jayden have inherited their mother’s musical talents and the youngest of their children loves to DJ in their own home and has demonstrated their great piano playing skills. The executive and friend of Kevin Federline wanted to publish the photos of the young people to show the world the great work carried out by their father during all these years. “I love you brother … Now the world will see the great father you have been.”









‘I must have done something right’

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears divorced in 2007, after three years of marriage, but maintains a good relationship for the sake of their children. So much so that the singer’s ex-husband was shocked by the latest revelations released in the documentary in which it was said that Britney’s usual conversations with her children had been recorded at the express request of her father without the singer’s consent. The time the singer spends with her children is not as long as she would like. She shared custody with her ex-husband Kevin Federline 50% but an incident between her son Sean with Britney’s father, Jamie, caused the dancer to ask for a change in the conditions to the detriment of the artist and since 2019 he can only enjoy them a 30% unsupervised. .

Britney, who has finally been able to free herself from her father’s tutelage after thirteen years, is very proud of them. The relationship between her and the minors is very good and the interpreter of Toxic This is how he commented last March: “I am very lucky because my children are very gentle and kind so I must have done something right“, in reference to how good their children are. However, “there are many things that I cannot share with you because my children are very reserved, which I love, but I will tell you that They are both extremely talented and I am incredibly grateful to have these two little men in my life!! “, confessed the mother of these two teenagers.” If you are reading this … I guess not … I love you very much, my little demons. “







