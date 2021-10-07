The reason why Emma Watson refused to be ‘Cinderella’ before making the remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Emma Watson’s talent goes far beyond her performance in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga And she has proven it countless times after leaving the magical franchise where she played the unforgettable Hermione. In fact, she herself was one of the first actresses to get into the live-action remakes they began to make of the animated classics at Disney, being Bella in ‘Beauty and the Beast‘.

But it seems that Emma could have been another Disney princess since the company had in mind many more returns to the big screen with these reboots. As reported from Buzzfeed, the actress could have played Cinderella in the movie that was released in 2015.

When names of possible films began to emerge to make an adapted version, ‘Cinderella’ was one of the first to come to the fore. Of course there were many names on the list of possible candidates to play Cinderella, but Emma Watson’s is the loudest.

So much so that this was not just a name on a list, but The role was officially offered to her and she refused it herself. This is because the actress was aware that ‘Beauty and the Beast’ were being developed and decided to prepare the role of Bella, a risky move but we do not think he will regret much seeing the result of his performance on the tape. Finally from Disney they opted for actress Lily James to bring Cinderella to life in the movie.





Lily James as ‘Cinderella’ | seestrena.com









Emma Watson’s holidays in Ibiza

Emma Watson has been very missing since the pandemic began, even going so far as to speculate on its possible withdrawal, something that she denied herself. Despite this silence on the part of the actress, during this summer we have been able to see how she enjoys the Ibiza sun.

From Page Six Upload the images in which we see Emma more than smiling taking some time off, with a most summery look while enjoying a quiet afternoon driving on a go-kart track.

Surely you are interested in:

The disturbing reason why Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) refuses to take photos with fans