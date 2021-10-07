The real reason behind Kate Middleton’s sequined dress

There are few occasions on which we have seen Kate on the red carpet, either on the occasion of an awards ceremony or a film premiere. Every time he makes an appearance, his look causes a sensation, although perhaps none has generated as much impact as the golden sequin dress what did you wear this week in the anticipated premiere from James Bond: No time to die (No time to die). We are talking about a design that is difficult to identify, as it was believed to be tailor-made for the Duchess of Cambridge. Today we know that there is another reason … and it has to do with the movie.

The mystery of Kate’s sequin dress

On his long-awaited return to red carpet , caught all eyes thanks to this starfall gold sequin dress with shoulder pads and back layer detail, also bathed in metallic beads, arousing curiosity about the signature behind this spectacular creation. And it was difficult to get, because the piece it was not in any recent fashion catalog. However, the radar of fashion experts royal quickly deciphered that it was a work of Jenny packham, one of the frequent designers in Kate’s closet, and that it could be a dress tailor-made to pay tribute to Diana of Wales’ ‘007’ dress from two models of golden sequins already existing in the British catalog. However, we now discover that the reason for being of this handcrafted piece goes much further than.

An exclusive collection for the ‘Bond Girls’

“Jenny Packham has collaborated with EON Productions on an exclusive capsule collection of evening dresses. All eight designs pay tribute to the legacy of powerful female characters from the series “, so reads the statement published on the official social profile of the action saga, where the images of the spectacular cinema designs are revealed that will soon be available in a limited way. Next year, they will be fulfilled 60 years since the premiere of the first film of the most famous spy in the world, Agent 007 vs. Dr. NoReason enough to celebrate through fashion the women who have served as support and counterweight to the mythical James Bond, including Sophie Marceau, Rosamund Pike and Eva Green.

The sequined dress … it could be yours!

Although the price range of this exclusive capsule collection is not yet known, it is known that they can be purchased as of October 5, 2021, the so-called James Bond Day, in just 10 of the most distinguished multi-brand stores worldwide, such as Harrods, Net-a-Porter or Neiman Marcus. It is clear that with an ambassador of the stature of Kate Middleton, the first to wear one of the eight gala pieces, success is guaranteed.

