“The OnlyFans platform is the pimp industry disguised as modernity”

Responsible for Communication at ENISA (National Innovation Company), feminist journalist and author of the works ‘Men for Equality’, ‘Women from the front’ and ‘Communicate in equality’; Nuria Coronado Sopeña will be in charge of giving today, starting at 7:30 p.m., the talk ‘The society that putifies women’ in the assembly hall of the House of Culture. The presentation is included within the municipal program promoted on the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, so the purpose of the conference is none other than to raise awareness about the slavery suffered by these people, especially women, for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

–It is a blunt title, on what axes does the talk rotate?

– I believe that it is necessary to call to the things by its name and to stop the moralistic game of throwing the hands to the head to tell the truth. It is necessary to focus on who creates the problem and not on the victim. In a country that turns out to be the third in consumption of prostitution – behind Puerto Rico and Thailand – in a country in which four out of ten Spaniards recognize ‘going to whores’ normally or where, according to old INE statistics,

Hookers spend an annual average of 1,530 euros (about 127.5 euros per month) of their money on raping women under the pretext of free choice, it is urgent to denounce the violation of human rights that this implies.









– Do the internet and social networks help in the fight for equality?

-I will speak of this reality, as well as the new ways in

those that this industry that objectifies all of us women, reinvents itself through pornography or social networks. The Internet is a very powerful communication tool to denounce the machismo that camps daily around the world and has shown that women, who make up 52% ​​of the world’s population, are vilified throughout our lives of many, many ways. It is also a window to the world of what is in real life. A place where for denouncing inequality we are pointed out to feminists, insulted and harassed. Silence is not the option. Making this world a better place for everyone is a vital obligation.

– What do you think of OnlyFans?

–Only fans is the new way to objectify and sexualize our girls and young women. It is the pimp industry disguised as modernity where the message that is launched is that women are worth for our bodies. Not on our merits. It is neoliberalism in its purest form, selling as empowering to undress and earn ‘easy money’. The body of women is one click away from male desire and we think it is a success. All this of course is made up with that of free choice. The false freedom that chains to inequality and that behind is linked to the interests of the sexual exploitation and prostitution industry.

– Does national journalism evolve in terms of equality or is it a mere facade?

– We have to earn equality every day. Every day it is exhausting to have to start from scratch and say that feminism is democracy. It is not going against men but against patriarchy that allows men to always win. Women have left the houses to continue working with double or triple effort, but men have not entered the homes to share and take responsibility for the home and family. In the journalistic world, more of the same. Only 15% of the media are in the hands of directives and that impacts the agenda and the news. The lack of training in non-sexist communication causes that every day we find headlines and content where the victim is the guilty of the crime or is revictimized. In other cases it is blatant that it is part of the editorial line of the medium, it is not that they do not want to learn from the guides, it is that they are macho.