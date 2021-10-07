The new Macbeth with Denzel Washington already has an Oscar flavor

Staging

Variety, for their part, added that the fascination of the staging is also reminiscent of the Bergman from “The Seventh Seal” and the Dreyer from “Ordet.” “The feeling that this ‘Macbeth’ takes place in the studio even when it takes place outdoors links it to the era of the studio system; also in a hybrid environment, on the border between cinema and theater. ”.

“The kick-off of the 59th New York Film Festival, held at Lincoln Center,” Variety also wrote, “felt like the old days. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand received an enthusiastic applause after the film’s first screenings. “

Later, on the red carpet, Washington reflected on his acting career as Shakespeare from his years studying at Fordham University, and even performed Othello at Lincoln Center. “We both understood that there has always been a struggle between our characters,” McDormand said. “We fought it with the greatest possible elegance, but the fight is never going to end. So we brought that in, we still knew how to fight. “









Coen collaborated with his wife, who also took on the role of producer for his brother Ethan, and was glad to get a quick yes from Washington, who has long Shakespearean experience: he has played Richard III and King Lear in the theater, and starred in the Kenneth Branagh film “Much Ado About Nothing.” “I played Othello when I was 20 years old and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington said, “Shakespeare is where I started and it’s where I want to end.” The two regular Oscar nominees are back in the running. Washington already won it for “Glory Times” and “Training Day”), will face Will Smith in “King Richard” and Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” Three-time winner McDormand could go in the category of best actress or best supporting role.

Backed by AppleTV + and A24, the film could go a long way with critical support and a well-known Shakespearean title.